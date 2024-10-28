Pappu Yadav seeks security upgrade, cites threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

PURNEA: Days after Purnea MP Pappu Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has asked the government to upgrade his security to ‘Z’ category, citing a death threat from imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Pappu Yadav addressing a press conference at his residence in Patna (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Pappu Yadav’s request for police protection came days after he put out a post on X on October 13, in which he taunted the security establishment for its inability to curb activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang which is suspected to be involved in the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The six-time MP also boasted that he could finish off the gangster’s network within 24 hours if he had a free hand.

In his letter to Union home minister Amit Shah on October 21, Pappu Yadav said he had faced a threat to his life from Maoists and other caste-based outfits in the past.

“At a time when the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in different cases across the country, I, in my capacity as a political person, opposed the gangster. after this, the chief of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened me,” the MP said in his letter also marked to top Bihar police officers including the director general of police (DGP).

The MP, who attached an audio recording of the phone call, added that there had been multiple attempts on his life in the past and that he had been extended “Y Plus” security in 2015 which was downgraded to “Y category” in 2019.

According to protocol, at least 30 personnel are deployed in the security cover of a protectee having Z category security, the officers said. This includes six personal security officers, — one escort with three senior-rank officers and nine lower-rank officers and a formation of two senior and eight lower-rank officers as armed guards.

Pappu Yadav and Purnea superintendent of police Kartikey K Sharma could not be contacted for their comments despite repeated attempts. yadav’s spokesperson Rajesh Yadav said the MP was in Jharkhand.