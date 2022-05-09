Patna HC strength set to rise as SC collegium suggests 7 names to Centre

PATNA: The Patna high court is set to get seven new judges to further improve its working strength and the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names to the Centre, said an official familiar with the matter.

“The warrants for their appointments will be issued by the President. As per the procedure, now the Centre will send the names after due process to the President. It may take a fortnight or so,” said the official.

Under the present Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, it is the third occasion when the Patna HC will get judges to significantly bring down the vacancies.

In its meeting on May 4, the SC collegium had recommended the names of Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

A year ago, the court was left with just 17 judges against the sanctioned strength of 53, which was less than one-third of the sanctioned strength. However, the court got eight new judges in September, while four more got transferred to the Patna HC.

The official said that the Patna HC had recommended nine and three names in two batches and seven of those have got the nod. All are from the service. However, even with the new appointments, the court will still have a shortage of judges.

With seven more judges, the strength of the Patna HC will increase to 34, the highest ever in the recent past, though it had earlier on two-three occasions also touched the 40-mark, including additional judges. With new additions, its strength will increase by 64% of the sanctioned strength.

“There was vacancy from the service side for a long time. It is a good sign that Patna HC will get more judges to tackle the growing backlog of cases. With seven more, the strength will improve further,” said former advocate general PK Shahi.

Two other judicial officers who got elevated as judges last year were Navneet Kumar Pandey, who is then the registrar general of the HC, and Sunil Kumar Panwar, who was then the registrar (vigilance) at Patna HC.

Advocate General Lalit Kishore said that with the number of judges going up, there would be quicker disposal of cases. “It is good that the number is consistently increasing after a long time,” he added.

Senior advocate Vinod Kanth said it was a good time for the Patna HC that a pro-active Chief Justice of India (CJI) and an equally active law minister were making it happen. “During the time of present CJI, a record number of judges has been appointed in HCs across the country and the SC is also working on full strength. Not only Patna, but many state HCs have also benefited with a large number of appointments,” Kanth added.

