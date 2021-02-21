IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna’s more than 80% buildings are not earthquake resilient, warn experts
Patna falls under zone 4 of seismic activity and is therefore vulnerable to severe earthquakes.(PTI File Photo)
Patna falls under zone 4 of seismic activity and is therefore vulnerable to severe earthquakes.(PTI File Photo)
patna news

Patna’s more than 80% buildings are not earthquake resilient, warn experts

  • People tend to flout norms required for earthquake resilient constructions despite experiencing tremors, said an expert
READ FULL STORY
By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:17 AM IST

More than 80% buildings in Patna are not earthquake resilient, experts said, and warned that they may not withstand a major tremor in future, causing huge loss of human lives and infrastructure.

Bihar’s capital city is one of the most vulnerable to earthquakes as per the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), India Meteorological Department (IMD). Patna falls under Zone IV, classified as a severe zone by the NCS.

With the latest one reported on February 15, the city receives aftershocks most times an earthquake shakes up Indo- Nepal border areas. On August 21, 1988, when a 6.9 magnitude quake hit Nepal near the Indian border, the entire north Bihar including Patna shook for 15 seconds and the tremors left behind cracks in thousands of buildings including the old secretariat in the capital.

In 2015, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude on Richter scale hit the capital in April, followed by another earthquake of 7.3 magnitude in May, though their epicentre was in Nepal. These quakes damaged many old structures in the city.

Bihar Building Byelaws 2014 have guidelines for making new construction earthquake resilient, the state government decided to identify the vulnerabilities of old buildings and improve their strength with retrofitting.

“But hardly a few state buildings have been covered under this programme,” Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, Bihar Engineering Service Association general secretary and former Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, official said.

The plan was to first address issues with heavily populated important buildings like government offices, hospitals and schools, he added.

“A large part of the state capital is yet to get this infrastructural makeover. Work in this direction has been moving at a snail’s pace,” he said. Even for new constructions people tend to ignore the guidelines. Buildings continue to come up in a haphazard manner, he added.

“People fail to realize that the state is a seismically active zone and while eight districts fall under Zone V, which is a very severe seismic zone, altogether 24 districts including Patna come under Zone IV- the severe zone. Though it’s hard to say when and where the next earthquake will hit, scientists say big quakes are inevitable,” he said.

The former BSDMA official said that since no major earthquake has been witnessed in the Himalayan area after the Nepal earthquake of 8.5 magnitude in 1934, when several districts including Munger, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Darbhanga were decimated the next big earthquake in near future can’t be ruled out. “This long gap is the signal for another earthquake of similar magnitude in the coming years and if it happens, there will be huge loss of life and property,” he said.

Atul Aditya Pandey, head of the geology department, Patna University, said, “The most unfortunate part is people tend to flout norms required for earthquake resilient constructions despite experiencing tremors. Visit the interiors of the colonies like Kankarbagh, Postal Park, Chandmari Road, Saidpur, Lohanipur in the city and you will find buildings have been constructed without leaving the minimum space,” he said.

Also Read: One nation, one rate: Nitish Kumar pushes for uniform power rates for all states

BK Mishra, senior adviser (technical), Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, said the BSDMA has been working hard to improve things in the state. “It’s difficult to make all the existing buildings in the city earthquake resilient. Even then the BSDMA is providing technical support to various government departments to handle vulnerability assessment and retrofitting work. Four- day long training sessions for the engineers have been held in 36 districts of the state,” he said.

Mishra added that construction workers have also been imparted training. “They are the most important component of the entire effort to make earthquake-resilient buildings and have been explained the method during seven- day long training sessions,” he said. Out of 534 blocks in the state, training sessions have been held in 500 blocks,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news earthquake
Close
A senior police officer's complicity in hushing up the crime has been proven, said a top police officer(Reuters File Photo)
A senior police officer's complicity in hushing up the crime has been proven, said a top police officer(Reuters File Photo)
patna news

Nepali girl gang rape and murder case: 9 accused surrender, cop absconding

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The minor girl, staying in a rented house in East Champaran district was reported to have been gang raped by four men on January 21 and later murdered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

One nation, one rate: Nitish Kumar pushes for uniform power rates for all states

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • Bihar has been raising the demand for uniform power rates for a few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate at which the first round of Covid-19 vaccination has taken place in Bihar.(HT Photo/File)
Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate at which the first round of Covid-19 vaccination has taken place in Bihar.(HT Photo/File)
patna news

Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:15 PM IST
At a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party held soon after the inaugural day of the budget session, he also underscored the need for MLAs and MLCs, especially the newly- elected ones, to make themselves well acquainted with the rules pertaining to proceedings of the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Economic experts say that for a poor state like Bihar, which depends so heavily on central transfers and has low expenditure, showing revenue surplus could hurt, as it would lose revenue deficit grants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT Archive)
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT Archive)
patna news

Bihar governor addresses House, lists govt’s successes, plans

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Phagu Chauhan called the rule of law the state’s top priority and added Bihar has successfully controlled organised crime and maintained communal amity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP MP from Saran in Bihar.(HT Photo)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP MP from Saran in Bihar.(HT Photo)
patna news

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel gathered during a mock drill in preparation for the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Police personnel gathered during a mock drill in preparation for the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The Budget session will commence with the address of governor Phagu Chouhan to the joint session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council at the central hall of the extended building of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census aross the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PMC will spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>215 crore on water supply, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore for addressing waterlogging, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
PMC will spend 215 crore on water supply, 10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, 10 crore for addressing waterlogging, 110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
patna news

Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • The civic body has proposed expenditure of 204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating 102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while 14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1

By Megha I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Braving Covid-19 fear, lakhs of students appeared in the matriculation board exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) across 1525 exam centres, which commenced on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:36 PM IST
About the visit of CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar to his key aide and cabinet colleague Ashok Choudhary, the chief minister said that the former JNU student leader and an MLA of his party had met him earlier but did not discuss politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar added that after their inoculation, people above the age of 50 and those below 50 and having serious illness will be vaccinated.(ANI file photo)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar added that after their inoculation, people above the age of 50 and those below 50 and having serious illness will be vaccinated.(ANI file photo)
patna news

Second dose of vaccine being administered to beneficiaries in Bihar: CM Kumar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The state government has assigned Mondays and Thursdays for administering the second vaccine dose. Bihar has received more than one million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses till now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Two die after consuming hooch in Bihar’s Gopalganj

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:35 PM IST
District magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary, who rushed to the brick-kiln where the labourers worked, said a medical board has been constituted for their post-mortem and viscera will be preserved
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session of the Bihar assembly is set to begin from February 19
The budget session of the Bihar assembly is set to begin from February 19
patna news

Bihar Speaker tells departments to submit timely replies to members’ questions

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • The Speaker has also called for a meeting on Wednesday with the nodal officers of all the departments and the principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department to underline the importance of timely replies to questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Former JNUSU president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar.(PTI PHOTO)
File photo: Former JNUSU president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar.(PTI PHOTO)
patna news

Kanhaiya, LJP MP meet JDU leaders; fuel speculation

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Kanhaiya’s meeting with the JD(U) leader comes at a time when the former JNU leader is facing heat from the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP