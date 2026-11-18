RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj on Wednesday called for House disqualification of Bihar’s minister of food and consumer protection Ashok Choudhary, who is doubling as an assistant professor in a state degree college, citing the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment in the then Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s case and the provisions in the Bihar State Universities Act, 1976.

Bihar food and consumer protection minister Ashok Choudhary (PTI)

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On May 6, 2006, the SC had ordered disqualification of Bachchan from Rajya Sabha membership on the ground of “office of profit” under the Article 102(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution. Bachchan, besides being an MP, was also the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council by the Uttar Pradesh government. The chairperson office was equal to a cabinet minister and drew ₹5,000 a month honorarium, allowances and other perks.

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Choudhary joined as an assistant professor of Political Science at A. N. College, Patna (under Patliputra University) on February 17, 2026. He applied for a lien (or leave without pay) just a day after joining the college and the Lok Bhawan has referred the matter to the Advocate General (AG).

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to media persons in Patna, Jha said that it was a serious matter and if the legal opinion on the matter was not forthcoming within two days, the Samrat government should take a call, failing which it would be seen as “allowing the fraud to happen”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to media persons in Patna, Jha said that it was a serious matter and if the legal opinion on the matter was not forthcoming within two days, the Samrat government should take a call, failing which it would be seen as “allowing the fraud to happen”. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that Choudhary’s appointment as an assistant professor at AN College in Patna while being a minister and a sitting member of the Legislative Council amounted to holding an office of profit. He also questioned how Choudhary, being an MLC, secured a teaching position under the name Dr Ashok Kumar and subsequently sought lien after joining the institution.

The controversy arose as Choudhary applied for lien just a day after his joining on February 17, 2026 and the matter was presented on August 19, 2026 for approval before the University Syndicate, which declined citing the provisions in the Bihar State Universities’ Act, 1976 and proposed to refer the matter to the Lok Bhawan for guidance.

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“The Lok Bhawan has sought legal opinion from the AG, I have been told. If the opinion is not available within a couple of days, the Samrat government should take a call, as such irregularities cannot and should not be allowed to happen,” said the Rajya Sabha MP, adding there was no provision of lien during probation period.

He said that the Lok Bhawan’s OSD (Judicial) had earlier noted that leave could not be sanctioned to an assistant professor during the probation period, as per norms. “Another factor cited was that Choudhary was appointed assistant professor while he was still a legislator and minister, while the Act had provision of lien or leave if a professor was elected member of Parliament or State Legislature, not vice versa,” he added.

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Quoting the 2006 Supreme Court three-judge bench judgment in the case of Jaya Bachchan vs Union Of India and Ors, whereby it was held that “the moment a legislator holds a office of profit, he/ she gets disqualified and whether he/ she accepts remuneration or not is not material”, Jha said it was an “open and shut” case for Choudhary’s disqualification from the House, as accepting the post of assistant professor while being a legislator and a minister was totally wrong and would come under the ambit of “office of profit”.

“This does not leave any scope for the minister to continue in office. It is an unusual case where a sitting MP/ MLA/ MLC gets selected as Assistant Professor/ employee of the University,” he added.

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Choudhary has been an MLC since March 17, 2021, while he got appointed as assistant professor in 2026 and his term in the Legislative Council would end on March 16, 2027.

“Dipak Kumar Singh, former Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Governor, clearly observed that Choudhary is not entitled to lien in accordance with the Act, Statutes as well as Bihar Service code. A sitting lawmaker cannot apply for a fresh appointment because they cannot execute a full-time employment contract, like that of Asst Professor, while bound to their legislative duties. In this particular case, the joining itself does not seem permissible,” said Jha.

The RJD MP said that the observations of the Lok Bhawan also make it crystal clear that “under the prescribed criteria, the post of Assistant professor is an office of profit and if Dr Ashok Kumar joins the post, which he has joined, he stands disqualified from the post of MLC. However the question of his qualification or disqualification is for the Chairman, Bihar Legislative Council to decide, but, his joining as Asst Professor, while still retaining his status as MLC, should not have been accepted by the University/ college in the absence of any clear provision in this regard, in either Act or Statute”.

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On his part, Choudhary has said that he was selected as Assistant Professor by the BSUSC and was cleared for joining six months after others, as the education department wanted more clarifications in his case. “I will go as per rule. I applied for leave and will do whatever is mandated. I have nothing to hide. I don’t know why others can avail lien and I cannot,” he added.