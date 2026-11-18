Patna, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday demanded the disqualification of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary from the state legislative council over alleged office of profit.

RJD seeks Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary's disqualification as MLC over 'office of profit'

Jha alleged that Choudhary's appointment as an assistant professor at AN College in Patna while being a minister and a sitting member of the Legislative Council amounted to holding an office of profit.

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He said his party would pursue the matter to its appropriate end.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Jha alleged that Choudhary, who is also the state's Food and Consumer Protection Minister, was selected and joined as an assistat professor at AN College under the name of Ashok Kumar at the age of 56-57 earlier this year.

Citing the Supreme Court's 2006 judgment in the Jaya Bachchan case, Jha argued that Choudhary could not retain his membership of the Legislative Council after accepting the university position.

In 2006, the Supreme Court upheld Jaya Bachchan's disqualification from the Rajya Sabha following her appointment as chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

"The court held that the question of office of profit was not dependent solely on whether the person concerned actually received monetary benefits," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is an open-and-shut case. The Jaya Bachchan judgment is a clear precedent," Jha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is an open-and-shut case. The Jaya Bachchan judgment is a clear precedent," Jha said. {{/usCountry}}

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The RJD MP said that the governor's office had reportedly sought the Advocate General's opinion on the matter and urged the authorities to take a time-bound decision.

Jha further said university service rules across the country do not permit taking a lien during the probation period.

However, the day after joining, Choudhary submitted an application for a lien to discharge his ministerial duties, he said.

Referring to Section 68 of the Bihar State Universities Act, Jha said the provision allowed university teachers to avail lien if they were elected to a legislative house while already in service.

"It did not, however, cover a sitting legislator who subsequently secured a university appointment," he argued.

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Alleging preferential treatment in favour of Choudhary, Jha quoted George Orwell's 'Animal Farm', saying "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

He said that the failure of the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government to take decisive action on the front would establish his complicity in the matter.

Meanwhile, RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya described it to be a case of fraud and demanded immediate disqualification and strict legal action.

"Ashok Choudhary, a favourite of Nitish Kumar ji, is holding three different positions at the same time minister, member of the Legislative Council, and assistant professor. It is a blatant violation of the provisions of the rules governing offices of profit," she wrote in her X post.

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