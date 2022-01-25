Rly job aspirants go on rampage across Bihar, disrupt trains

PATNA: As railway job aspirants continued to block railway tracks in protest against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday, the Bihar Police had to fire several rounds in the air, apart from resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas shells, to disperse the agitating students, officials said.

According to reports, a group of students blocked a railway track in Ara and set on fire a bogie of a passenger train. Patna rail superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar Mandal told HT that the incident took place when the train was stranded near the outer signal of the railway station.

In Nawada, students set ablaze a railway track maintenance engine, ransacked railway station premises and uprooted railway tracks. When RPF and GRP personnel reached the spot to pacify them, the agitated students allegedly pelted stones causing police to use lathi-charge, officials said.

A large number of students also created ruckus at Sitamarhi, Buxar, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Vaishali, Gaya railway station and other parts of the state as well. In Sitamarhi, the police used tear gas shells and opened fire in the air to push back the job aspirants. “Protesters turned violent and few police personnel were even injured. Public property was also damaged. Police exercised restraint and used force only when needed,” said Samastipur DM Sunil Kumar Yadav.

In Patna’s Saidpur-Bhikhna Pahari localities, police resorted to baton charge and used tear gas shells on agitated students when they allegedly pelted stones on them. More than six policemen and dozens of students were injured in the clash. Late in the evening, the administration had to cut-off power facilities and conducted raids against the protestors.

Demanding that corrections be made in the results, one of the agitating candidates said, “Multiple selection of the same candidate means that many genuine candidates have to sit out. They have been deprived of their opportunity.”

Taking serious note of the violence by railway job aspirants since Monday, RRB on Tuesday issued a stern warning saying that those involved in “illegal activities and destruction of government property” could be banned for life for any kind of jobs in the Railways.

“Demonstration on railway tracks, disrupting trains and damaging railway property reflects high level of indiscipline, making those involved ineligible for government jobs. Assistance from special agencies would be sought to look into the video footage the candidates involved in vandalism and apart from police action, they will also face life ban for railway jobs. RRB is committed to unbiased and transparent recruitment process. Railway job aspirants are advised not to get misled by those using them for their vested interests,” said the notice from the RRB chairman on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of daily commuters including office employees were left stranded at various railway stations on the busy Howrah-Patna-New Delhi main line, Dhanbad-Gaya-DDU grand Chord Rail section and Gaya-Kiul-Bhagalpur section, with trains to destinations like Buxar, Ara, Mokama and Bhagalpur unable to run due to the protests.

Following the agitation and road blocked, the east central railway (ECR) authority canceled five trains including 12351 Howrah-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Exp, 13287South Bihar Express, 03616 Gaya-Jamalpur special, 15126 Patna-Banaras Express and 13024 Gaya-Howrah Express.

The ECR authorities had to divert more than 15 trains including Shramjeevi Express, Poorva Express, Danapur-Secunderbad Express, Bhagalpur-New Delhi Express, Patna-Kota Express, Magadh Express, Dehradoon Express, Ernakulam Express, Gaya-Kamakhya Express and Indore-Patna express.

Meanwhile, Patna DM Dr Chandrasekhar Singh said three separate FIRs have been lodged and four persons have been arrested in connection with the disruption caused at the Rajendra Nagar railway terminal. “More FIRs could be lodged against students and suspected owners of the coaching institutes, who are provoking job aspirants, “ the DM said.

The RRB had conducted stage-1 computer-based test of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment. The results of the RRB NTPC for CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON