SSB jawan allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar’s Supaul district: Police
The jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead and his body sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy and subsequently handed over to the SSB authorities
In a tragic incident, a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deployed at Indo-Nepal border of Supaul district allegedly died by suicide on Friday morning by shooting himself while he was in the camp.
The reason why he took such an extreme step remained unclear.
According to officials, the 28-year-old jawan posted in 45th battalion of SSB, used his Insas rifle to shoot himself.
A gunshot was heard at the SSB camp after which other jawans rushed to the spot, the official added.
At about 5am on Friday, he allegedly shot himself after taking tea in the camp.
An unnatural death case was registered at Birpur police station.
Confirming the incident, frontier headquarter IG (SSB) Pankaj Darad told HT that the jawan received a bullet injury on his chin.
“Two months ago, he was transferred from Assam’s unit and joined frontier headquarter,” said Darad.
The jawan was a resident of Karthikenagar police station Elanadu in Telangana and got married eight months ago and he was posted at Fatehpur border out post.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)
