Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two brothers for raping their minor adopted sister
Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a minor girl adopted by their parents over the course of two years.
The girl had attempted suicide in the Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade on August 14 night and was admitted to UHM hospital, where she shared her ordeal. She had been put in this Yateemkhana by the couple around two and half years ago when the girl first spoke about her sexual harassment.
Police investigations have found that one of the brothers had made a video of the girl, now 16, and used it to blackmail and rape her.
Sisamau ACP Nishank Sharma said, “Both the brothers have been arrested and will be produced before the court,” the ACP said.
He said the victim would be produced before the child welfare committee after a medical examination. “The committee would record the victim’s statement and conduct a parallel probe,” the ACP said.
The girl was in a Muslim orphanage run by one Zarin Khan, who gave her to a couple in 2013 without any due process related to adoption, the police said.
The girl told the police that her ordeal started in 2017. “In 2019, I shared the details with my teacher at school, who told the principal. The principal spoke to Mehboob Ali Khan, and I was sent to this Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade,” she said.
The girl attempted suicide on August 14 after her real father showed up, but the orphanage management refused to allow her to go with him. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said the role of Colonelgunj police, particularly SHO Balram Mishra, was also being inquired into as he recorded the girls’ statements but did not inform the child welfare committee or his superiors.
Uttar Pradesh: Headmaster arrested after class 6 boy left locked inside school toilet for 19 hours
Police have arrested the school headmaster Vijay Kushwaha after a class 6 student of a primary school in Pipauli Shiv village of Auraiya district was left locked in the school toilet for 19 hours on August 5. The matter came to light the next day when the school opened. On August 5, the child went to the school toilet around 2 pm. After locking the classrooms, the staff locked the toilet too.
HC takes serious note of Palghar woman losing twins
Mumbai Raising concerns over the news report that a pregnant woman from Palghar lost her twin babies as she could not be taken to the hospital in time, the Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to take immediate action and make medical facilities accessible to expectant mothers and infants in tribal areas. Advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda submitted that the issue was of some doctors who are appointed on contractual basis, but not reporting on duty.
Pensioner tries to return Amazon order, loses ₹1.04 lakh
Mumbai A 67-year-old retired sales tax officer was duped of ₹1.04 lakh after hThe complainant, Madhukar Sankheposted a return request on Amazon for a package he had ordered. This is the second case in the past two weeks where frauds have targeted Amazon customers. The complainant, Madhukar Sankhe, had on August 9, ordered a pair of sports shoes on Amazon by paying an amount of ₹1,150 through his credit card and received it on Monday.
Chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown
A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way. Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on.
Two arrested for acid attack on woman bank manager after encounter
Two accused, allegedly involved in an acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district, were nabbed in an encounter with police teams early on Wednesday morning. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said that on Wednesday the special operations group team received a tip-off that miscreants involved in the acid attack were at the Gungwa Bagh area. Police officials said that the duo confessed to throwing acid on the bank manager.
