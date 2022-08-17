Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two brothers for raping their minor adopted sister

Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for allegedly raping a minor girl adopted by their parents over the course of two years.

The girl had attempted suicide in the Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade on August 14 night and was admitted to UHM hospital, where she shared her ordeal. She had been put in this Yateemkhana by the couple around two and half years ago when the girl first spoke about her sexual harassment.

Police investigations have found that one of the brothers had made a video of the girl, now 16, and used it to blackmail and rape her.

Sisamau ACP Nishank Sharma said, “Both the brothers have been arrested and will be produced before the court,” the ACP said.

He said the victim would be produced before the child welfare committee after a medical examination. “The committee would record the victim’s statement and conduct a parallel probe,” the ACP said.

The girl was in a Muslim orphanage run by one Zarin Khan, who gave her to a couple in 2013 without any due process related to adoption, the police said.

The girl told the police that her ordeal started in 2017. “In 2019, I shared the details with my teacher at school, who told the principal. The principal spoke to Mehboob Ali Khan, and I was sent to this Muslim Yateemkhana in Parade,” she said.

The girl attempted suicide on August 14 after her real father showed up, but the orphanage management refused to allow her to go with him. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said the role of Colonelgunj police, particularly SHO Balram Mishra, was also being inquired into as he recorded the girls’ statements but did not inform the child welfare committee or his superiors.