Uttarakhand woman gives poison to two children, dies by suicide: Police
RUDRAPUR: A 24-year-old woman on Tuesday died by suicide after giving poison to her two young children In Udham Singh Nagar district. Police said her two-year-old son died but the four-year-old daughter survived and is battling for life in a local hospital.
Police said it is not clear why the woman decided to die by suicide or kill two of her three children. She spared her youngest child, barely a month old.
“Police handed over the bodies to their relatives on Wednesday after post-mortem. Why the woman took such an extreme step is a matter of investigation,” said Dinesh Fartyal, Kunda police station in-charge.
The woman was married to a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad area but he abandoned her less than two years ago, accusing her of adultery. She later met another man and started living with him. A month back, she gave birth to her third child.
Police said she allegedly consumed poison when the man had gone to work. Her relatives saw the woman and her two children lying unconscious and took her to a private hospital in Kashipur where the four-year-old daughter is fighting for life.
“Her relatives are tight-lipped about the incident. We are waiting for a complaint to register an FIR and will take action accordingly,” said Fartyal.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 )
Congress lauds ‘bold response’ by Bihar leaders in forming Mahagathbandhan govt
The Congress on Wednesday hailed Bihar's new 31-minister government under the 'grand alliance', and said the leaders of the state emerged on top despite the Bharatiya Janata party's intimidation attempts. On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 31 ministers, days after he and his deputy Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav took oath. BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter.
Soldier who died in Siachen 38 years ago laid to rest with full military honours
Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, the soldier whose body was found in a bunker 38 years after he went missing on the Siachen Glacier, was cremated with full military honours at Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sainik welfare minister Ganesh Joshi and women empowerment minister Rekha Arya met his wife, Shanti Devi, 63, to convey their condolences and pay homage to the soldier before the last rites.
Over 70% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR report
Out of the 32 ministers whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 23 (about 72%) have criminal cases pending against them. The earlier NDA ministry headed by Nitish Kumar, 18 out of 31 ministers had criminal cases registered against them, according to ADR and Election Watch report based on affidavits of 28 of them. As many as 14 of the ministers faced serious criminal cases.
At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to multi-level car parking
The Delhi International Airport Limited, the operator at the Indira Gandhi International airport, on Wednesday announced that all private and commercial vehicles that pick passengers from Terminal 3 can now do the same through levels 1 and 2 of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) area. The move is aimed at decongesting Lane 3 and the forecourt area outside the terminal, officials said. After this, applicable parking charges will apply.
Five of a family killed in road accident near Pune
Five members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Pune- Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon, officials said. Police officials said that the accident took place after a container coming from the wrong side rammed into a car, at 1:30 am on Wednesday. All these are residents of Avane Budruk village in Ahmednagar district. Ranjangoan MIDC police are investigating the case.
