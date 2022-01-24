UP Polls: JD(U) leader seeks explanation from colleague over BJP alliance flop

PATNA: A top leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) sought an explanation on Monday from his party colleague and Union minister RCP Singh over the failure in having an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the February-March assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are not blaming anybody. But he [R C P Singh] will be able to give a better reply and explain why there was no alliance. RCP was assigned the task to hold talks with the BJP. He was convinced of an alliance,” said JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

RCP Singh was inducted into the Union council of ministers last year even as there were other claimants for the induction from the JD (U).

Rajiv Ranjan Singh said RCP Singh should be able to speak about the honesty of the BJP’s assurance as they were sure about the alliance. “RCP Singh said the BJP has asked for a list [of seats]. We gave a list of 30 seats which was handed over to [Union minister] Dharmendra Pradhan. We waited for over a month for any further communication.” He added when BJP chief JP Nadda announced the alliance partners, JD (U)’s name was missing.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh said RCP Singh should make an honest assessment of the BJP’s offer as they banked on him. He ruled out any threat to the government in Bihar, which includes BJP, as JD-U has contested in several states independently.

There was no immediate response from RCP Singh.

