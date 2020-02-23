e-paper
Police burn 250 earphones seized from music-listening auto drivers

Police burn 250 earphones seized from music-listening auto drivers

cities Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Ram Parmar
In order to curb rising complaints against auto drivers listening to music and taking passengers to the wrong destination, the Mira-Bhayandar traffic police department on Friday seized 250 earphones from errant drivers and burnt them.

Anil Pawar, senior inspector, traffic department, Mira-Bhayandar, said this is the first such initiative in MMR. “We have been receiving complaints from passengers that auto drivers, who are busy listening to music on their earphones, end up taking them to the wrong destination. They often do not stop at the designated destination and only halt when the passenger shouts or tugs at them. They also end up charging passengers more, leading to arguments,” he said.

On Friday, the police seized 250 earphones from auto drivers who were listening to music while driving, said Pawar. “We made a bonfire, right in front of them, so the other auto drivers could learn a lesson,” said the officer. Pawar said they hope to extend the campaign to the next week.

