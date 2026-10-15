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Police take prime accused in Keralam luxury car crash case to accident spot

Police take prime accused in Keralam luxury car crash case to accident spot

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 14:09:23 IST
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Kochi, Police probing the high-profile Mini Cooper crash case took the prime accused Suhail to the accident spot for evidence collection on Thursday, officials said.

Police take prime accused in Keralam luxury car crash case to accident spot
Police take prime accused in Keralam luxury car crash case to accident spot

The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate on Wednesday granted police custody of the four arrested persons - Suhail, Ninav, Ameer and Joel - until Thursday evening for investigation.

Three youngsters aged around 21, including two women, were killed when the speeding car, allegedly driven by Suhail under the influence of alcohol, hit their scooter at Nedumbassery near Kochi early on October 11.

The other accused were also inside the car when the accident occurred, officials said.

A medical examination reportedly revealed a high level of alcohol in Suhail's bloodstream, following which police invoked additional charges against him.

As part of the investigation, Suhail was taken in a police bus to the accident spot on the Athani-Airport road on Thursday morning, officials said.

However, due to a large crowd that had gathered in the area, he was not brought out from the vehicle.

Police recorded his account of the accident inside the bus, officials said.

The accused will be produced before the court later on Thursday, after their police custody expires.

All four were earlier remanded to the Thrikkakara Borstal School, where offenders aged 18 to 21 are lodged.

The decision had drawn widespread criticism.

Family members of the deceased youngsters had alleged that Suhail's wealthy parents were attempting to influence the investigation.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala later clarified that the decision on where remanded persons are lodged rests with the court.

He said no favour would be shown to the accused and justice would be ensured for the families of the deceased.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
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