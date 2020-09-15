e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Poor response prompts PMPML to try and explore new revenue models

Poor response prompts PMPML to try and explore new revenue models

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:54 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited is embarking on an innovative “revenue generation plan”, necessitated by a huge loss of revenue suffered due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns stemming thereof.

PMPML operations resumed on September 3 and chairman and managing director, Rajendra Jagtap, told HT on September 12 that the current daily passenger count is at one lakh with daily revenue at Rs18 lakh now.

Pre-Covid daily ridership of the city’s public service, by its own published data, was an average of 25 lakh daily commuter with a daily average income of Rs 1.5 crore.

“We are looking at the Covid pandemic like a blessing in disguise. We are working on several ideas to increase revenue. These include route rationalisation, fare optimisation, new areas and avenues for deployment of buses, and specialised new services. Also, we want to improvise services which we have been negligent about; like the Pune airport bus service, or services to the Hinjewadi IT hub and weekend services for tourism,” said Jagtap.

“Along with that, we are also working on depot development, which was one of the major points at the last meeting of the board of directors. If we look at our fare revenue, it is about 90 per cent of our total revenue earnings. When we compared it with other public bus services, like the Bengaluru Municipal Transportation, or BEST, they have other areas of revenue income. Their assets and properties give them lot of rental as well. We have 18 depots in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 other areas which we will think about utilising as transit hubs, or for commercial activities which serve our purpose,” he added.

Jagtap was reluctant to put a timeframe on any of these ideas coming to fruition, but insisted that the plans were imminent.

top news
India walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over fictitious Pak map, says it violates norms
India walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over fictitious Pak map, says it violates norms
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India, SII to begin Phase 3 trial soon: ICMR
NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament
NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement
Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In