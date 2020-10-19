e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune lawyer missing since Oct 1 suspected to be dead; three arrested for kidnapping

Pune lawyer missing since Oct 1 suspected to be dead; three arrested for kidnapping

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: A lawyer is among three persons arrested by the Pune police for the kidnap and murder of a fellow lawyer, police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said at a press conference on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Umesh Chandrakant More, was allegedly kidnapped from the court premises on October 1.

The three arrested have been identified as Kapil Vilas Falke (34), a resident of Ramdasnagar Audut Housing Society, Chikhali; Deepak Shivaji Vandekar (28), a resident of Salewad village in Ashti, Beed; and Rohit Dattatray Shende (32), a resident of Santnagar in Market Yard, according to the police.

The three have allegedly confessed to the murder and have been remanded to four days in police custody by a local court.

“We were suspecting a murder case and unfortunately it turned out so. We can declare that the case has been solved. We have found the body and a DNA test will be conducted,” said commissioner Gupta.

A case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station on October 2 after More’s brother Prashant More reported him missing.

“Advocate Shendage was involved in a case against a land department official that was registered based on advocate More’s complaint to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in 2018. Arrests were also made in that case. We had asked for a speedy investigation. Many of his friends and colleagues had also gone to the police station and submitted their suggestions,” said Satish Mulik, president, Pune Bar Association.

More’s body was allegedly thrown in Tamhini ghat area of Pune.

The police produced the lawyer and the two other accused in the court of the chief judicial magistrate in a case of kidnapping, according to a senior lawyer.

