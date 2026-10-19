1,036 MBBS, BDS seats remain vacant after three CAP rounds in Maharashtra

As many as 1,036 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant in Maharashtra after three rounds of the centralised admission process (CAP) for the 2026-27 academic year. Private medical and dental colleges account for the bulk of the unfilled seats, according to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Of the 11,431 MBBS and BDS seats available across the state, 10,395 have been filled, resulting in an overall admission rate of 90.93%. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Of the 11,431 MBBS and BDS seats available across the state, 10,395 have been filled, resulting in an overall admission rate of 90.93%. The CET Cell announced three online stray vacancy rounds to fill the remaining vacancies.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The data show a marked difference in admissions between government and private institutions. Government medical colleges have filled 99.60% of their MBBS seats, with only 20 of the 5,065 seats remaining vacant. In contrast, private medical colleges have 506 vacancies among 3,749 MBBS seats, with admissions reaching 86.50%.

The vacancy situation is more pronounced in dental colleges, where 510 of the 2,617 BDS seats remain unfilled. With 2,107 admissions completed, the overall occupancy rate for BDS courses stands at 80.51%, nearly 13 percentage points lower than that for MBBS.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Government dental colleges have filled 291 of their 317 BDS seats, leaving 26 vacant and recording an admission rate of 91.79%. Private dental colleges, however, have 484 vacancies after filling 1,816 of their 2,300 seats. Their admission rate stands at 78.95%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government dental colleges have filled 291 of their 317 BDS seats, leaving 26 vacant and recording an admission rate of 91.79%. Private dental colleges, however, have 484 vacancies after filling 1,816 of their 2,300 seats. Their admission rate stands at 78.95%. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The figures indicate that private institutions account for most of the vacancies across both courses. Of the 1,036 unfilled MBBS and BDS seats, 990 are in private colleges, while government institutions have 46 vacancies.

The CET Cell has issued a revised schedule to fill the remaining seats through online stray vacancy rounds. The first-round results will be declared on October 19.

Candidates allotted seats in the first stray vacancy round must report in person to their respective colleges with original documents and the prescribed fee demand draft between October 20 and 21, by 5.30 pm, to confirm their admissions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We are conducting three online stray vacancy rounds to fill the seats remaining vacant after the third CAP round. This will filled vacant seats from government as well as private colleges. Candidates must fill fresh preferences as their previous preferences will not be carried forward. candidates must report to their allotted colleges with original documents and the required fees,” said a CET cell official.

The schedules for the second and third stray vacancy rounds, along with further instructions, will be published on the official CET Cell website.