12 years on the run, criminal arrested from Gujarat

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 26, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Pune: The crime branch on Wednesday night arrested an accused who has been evading the police for the past 12 years.

The crime branch on Wednesday night arrested an accused who has been evading the police for the past 12 years. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The crime branch on Wednesday night arrested an accused who has been evading the police for the past 12 years. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused, identified as Rahim alias Wahim Abbas Patel (45) of Ramtekdi in Hadapsar, was arrested from Asthan Gym Compound at Bardoli in Surat, Gujarat. The Wanowrie police had booked him under Sections 498, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in 2012.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Patel’s name cropped up during the check of fugitive records by the police against the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections. The court had proclaimed him to be an absconder after the search warrant to arrest him failed to yield any result.

On a tip-off that Patel has changed his name and was living at Bardoli taluka, the sleuths obtained a photo of the accused clicked 13 years ago. When the accused was interrogated, he confessed to staying at different places for 12 years fearing arrest.

The accused was later handed over to the Wanowrie police.

News / Cities / Pune / 12 years on the run, criminal arrested from Gujarat
