The state higher and technical education department on Monday appointed 1,238 counsellors across aided colleges in Maharashtra to support children of single mothers and help them overcome academic, financial and emotional challenges.

The department had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Hemlata Bagla. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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The counsellors will undergo training through the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA), with the first phase scheduled for November 27.

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Shailendra Deolankar, executive director of MSFDA and director of higher education, said, “Children of single mothers often face financial, social and emotional challenges while pursuing higher education. The department has appointed one counsellor in each aided college to guide these students, understand their concerns and ensure that they receive the support and facilities available to them.”

The department had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Hemlata Bagla.

The training programme will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, three master trainers will be selected from each public university. The selected trainers will include associate professors, professors and directors of student welfare. The first batch of master trainers will undergo training at MSFDA on November 27.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second phase, these master trainers will train all 1,238 college-level counsellors at their respective universities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second phase, these master trainers will train all 1,238 college-level counsellors at their respective universities. {{/usCountry}}

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“Counsellors appointed in colleges will provide them with guidance and support. Based on the recommendations of the Bagla committee and the findings of the ongoing survey, concrete welfare schemes will also be formulated for these students,” said higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.

A survey is also underway to determine the exact number of such students pursuing higher education across Maharashtra.