Pune, The convocation ceremony of the 150th course of National Defence Academy was held on Friday, with chief guest and retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi urging cadets to emerge as "scholar warriors" capable of leading in an increasingly dynamic and complex global security environment. 150th course of NDA: At convocation ceremony, Kiran Bedi asks cadets to emerge as 'scholar warriors'

The Passing Out Parade of the 353 cadets who completed the course will be held on Saturday, a release said.

During the convocation ceremony held at Habibullah Hall in Pune's Khadakwasla, 236 cadets were conferred Bachelor's Degrees by Jawaharlal Nehru University . The graduating cadets included 65 from the Science stream, 112 from the Computer Science stream and 59 from the Arts stream. Degrees were also awarded to 21 cadets from friendly foreign countries, it said.

Delivering the convocation address, Dr Kiran Bedi, a former former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, congratulated the cadets for successfully completing one of the nation's most rigorous military training programmes.

She urged the cadets to emerge as "scholar warriors" capable of leading in an increasingly dynamic and complex global security environment.

The academic report was presented by Dr Vinay Deep, Officiating Principal, NDA, the release added.

ACA Peeyush Rautela of 'M' Squadron stood first in the Science stream with an FGPA of 7.97 and was awarded the Commandant's Silver Medal and the COAS Rolling Trophy.

Cadet Ranvijay Tyagi of 'J' Squadron secured first position in the Computer Science stream with an FGPA of 8.50 and received the Commandant's Silver Medal and the Admiral's Rolling Trophy.

BCC Sushant Varma of 'P' Squadron stood first in the Social Science stream with an FGPA of 7.35 and was awarded the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CAS Trophy.

Cadet Mannela Nithin of 'G' Squadron secured first position in the B Tech stream during the six-semester training at NDA with a CGPA of 8.18. He was awarded the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CISC Trophy presented by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, the release said.

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