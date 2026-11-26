The Pune airport will introduce a strict 15-minute time limit for vehicles using its designated pick-up and drop-off lanes from December 1, with motorists violating the restriction facing a penalty of ₹500. The 15-minute limit will include five minutes of dwell time for passengers to board or alight from vehicles.

The restriction will be monitored through an automated Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system installed at the airport. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move aims to ease traffic congestion outside the terminal, improve vehicle movement and ensure better utilisation of the limited kerbside space amid a sustained rise in passenger traffic, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

As per AAI Pune, the airport has already introduced the technology-enabled monitoring system on a trial basis to familiarise motorists with the new arrangement.

The restriction will be monitored through an automated Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system installed at the airport. Cameras positioned at the entry and exit points of the designated pick-up and drop-off lanes will capture vehicle registration details and images. The system will automatically calculate the time spent by each vehicle within the restricted area and identify those exceeding the stipulated duration. The penalty will be collected through digital payment facilities, preferably FASTag or QR-code-based payments. A designated payment collection point will be provided within the pick-up and drop-off area to prevent additional congestion at the exit gate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, said, “The initiative is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic circulation and providing greater convenience to passengers by preventing vehicles from occupying the pick-up and drop-off lanes for unnecessarily long periods. The ANPR-based monitoring system would ensure transparent and automated enforcement of the time restriction, while the trial period until November 30 would help motorists familiarise themselves with the new arrangement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, said, “The initiative is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic circulation and providing greater convenience to passengers by preventing vehicles from occupying the pick-up and drop-off lanes for unnecessarily long periods. The ANPR-based monitoring system would ensure transparent and automated enforcement of the time restriction, while the trial period until November 30 would help motorists familiarise themselves with the new arrangement.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Passengers and visitors who need additional time to receive arriving passengers or accompany them inside the terminal have been advised to use the Multi-Level Car Park (MLCP) and Aero Mall parking facilities instead of waiting in the designated lanes. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available between the MLCP and the airport terminal to facilitate convenient movement of passengers and visitors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, said, “The introduction of a technology-enabled 15-minute time limit at Pune Airport will help reduce congestion, ensure smoother traffic movement and promote efficient utilisation of available infrastructure. This passenger-centric initiative will enhance traffic discipline and provide a safer, smoother and hassle-free airport experience.”