IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 15-yr-old female finds she is a male, undergoes medical treatment in Pune to remain woman
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

15-yr-old female finds she is a male, undergoes medical treatment in Pune to remain woman

Pune: A 15-year-old girl from Satara district of Maharashtra approached a doctor in Pune to check why she did not start with her menstruation cycle yet
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:37 PM IST

Pune: A 15-year-old girl from Satara district of Maharashtra approached a doctor in Pune to check why she did not start with her menstruation cycle yet. The medical tests revealed that the girl, who was brought up as a female, was chromosomally male.

Doctors diagnosed her with a rare condition called “Androgen insensitivity syndrome” (AIS), a condition in which a person is born genetically male but has physical traits of a woman.

Now, after finding out her “true identity”, the girl and her parents want to maintain a female identity for the rest of her life.

Dr Manish Machave, gynaecologist and endoscopic surgeon from Ruby Hall Clinic, who diagnosed and treated her, said, “She is diagnosed with partial AIS. Androgen is a male sex hormone. In a person having AIS, the body becomes insensitive to male hormone. In the AIS-partial type, people can get a mix of male and female features. In this case, she did not develop breasts, her vaginal development is abnormal, and she does not have uterus and ovaries.”

A team of doctors from the hospital is now helping her to live with her female identity with which she is brought up. She recently had her gonads (testes) removal surgery done through laparoscopy surgery and breast augmentation surgery. Doctors plans to give her hormonal injections which will arrest the growth of masculine features.

The doctors said that once she is 18 -year-old they will be performing laparoscopic vaginoplasty (surgical creation of the vagina). Post surgeries, she will be living a normal life as a female, but unable to conceive as she does not have a uterus or ovaries and she cannot menstruate.

Explaining the medical procedure that she recently underwent, Dr Machave said, “She had abnormally positioned gonads (testes), one in the abdomen and another in the inguinal canal and because of the position of gonads, she had a risk of developing cancer called Gonadoblastoma. Hence, we first performed laparoscopic gonadectomy and removed testes from both the sides, around three months ago. Once she turns 18-year-old, we will perform laparoscopic vaginoplasty.”

Dr Anupama Mane, breast surgeon from Ruby Hall Clinic, who performed breast augmentation surgery for her in the hospital about ten days ago said, “She was brought up as a girl and hence she wanted to remain so. We performed breast augmentation surgery for her. Hormonal injections will be required for things like hair growth to stop. We are assisting her to complete her transition as a female. The medical treatment to give her feminine characteristics will go on for years.”

The AIS is a genetically inherited condition. Though medical literature mentions that around four people per one lakh population suffers from this, there are very few who come forward to seek medical help because of stigma, according to Dr Mane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees zero deaths for a third time this month

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, the district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 within 24 hours, the third time in the month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

15-yr-old female finds she is a male, undergoes medical treatment in Pune to remain woman

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Pune: A 15-year-old girl from Satara district of Maharashtra approached a doctor in Pune to check why she did not start with her menstruation cycle yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

100-cr Mundhwa jackwell project in Pune fails to deliver adequate treated water to farmers

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Pune: Even after four years, the 100-crore Mundhwa jackwell has been unable to deliver adequate treated sewage water for agriculture purpose downstream
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State TT championship: Pune’s Pritha starts post Covid game with two titles

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Pune: Fourteen-year-old Pritha Vartikar ousted older opponents to defy the age logic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Experts to preserve and maintain heritage Pune railway station building

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a bid to preserve and maintain the heritage site of the Pune railway station building, the Pune railway division is now going to appoint a private agency to maintain the heritage site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Central government proposes Neo, Lite and Water Metro for tier two-three cities

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a major boost to public transport in tier two and three cities, the Central government has proposed Metro Lite, Neo-Metro and Water Metro which will provide an efficient mass public transport system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Machine operator crushed to death in Bhosari

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A machine operator was killed after getting stuck in a finishing machine at a factory in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Book on slain RTI activists, murder cases released

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
At least three accused have been acquitted in the cases of murder of Right to Information (RTI) activists, according to a study undertaken by two journalists, Vinita Deshmukh and Prasanna Keskar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Minor among two held for murder in Warje

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
A minor boy was among two held by Pune police on Sunday for the murder of a man in the case of a murder of a 28-year-old man in Bhusari colony, Kothrud on January 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to conduct inquiry into Ramtekdi garbage processing plant fire

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct an inquiry into the fire which occurred at the garbage collection and processing plant at Ramtekdi on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Sassoon doctors save injured pregnant woman, baby

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The doctors at city-based BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital proved to be saviours for a 21-year-old primigravida (first-time pregnant woman) with 36 weeks gestation who had an accidental fall
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

‘I want to take science to common people through literature’

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and a writer, has been elected as the president of 94th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious annual Marathi literary meet, which will take place in Nahsik this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Jayant Narlikar selected as president of Marathi literary meet to be held at Nashik

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Jayant Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist and writer, has been elected as the president for the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious annual Marathi literary meet which will take place in Nashik from March 26-28 this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Instil confidence in Covid vaccines

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Instil confidence in Covid vaccines The nationwide Covid vaccination drive launched from January 16 saw technical glitches in Co-WIN app —an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, a few healthcare and frontline workers refusing to be inoculated and instances of mild adverse effect post jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
Amit Paranjape (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Pune’s startup ecosystem: past, present and future

By Amit Paranjape, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tilak highlighted how the ‘West’ was able to lead and colonise the world because of science and technology, and why it was important for Indians to get actively into this domain. Inspired by his writings a young Pune student Keshav Malhar Bhat headed to MIT in the US in the 1880s
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP