Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

16-yr-old boy booked for impregnating minor girl

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2024 10:40 PM IST

According to the police, the incident was reported between September 2022 and November 7, 2024 at Chandannagar area of Pune city

The police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.

The police on Saturday detained the minor as per the complaint filed by the mother of the survivor. Both minors lived in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police on Saturday detained the minor as per the complaint filed by the mother of the survivor. Both minors lived in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident was reported between September 2022 and November 7, 2024 at Chandannagar area of Pune city. The police on Saturday detained the minor as per the complaint filed by the mother of the survivor. Both minors lived in the same locality.

When the mother found that her daughter was pregnant, she took the minor into confidence and the latter said that she was in a physical relationship with the boy on multiple times from 2022 to 2024.

The police have booked the minor accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On