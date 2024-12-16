16-yr-old boy booked for impregnating minor girl

The police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The police on Saturday detained the minor as per the complaint filed by the mother of the survivor. Both minors lived in the same locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident was reported between September 2022 and November 7, 2024 at Chandannagar area of Pune city. The police on Saturday detained the minor as per the complaint filed by the mother of the survivor. Both minors lived in the same locality.

When the mother found that her daughter was pregnant, she took the minor into confidence and the latter said that she was in a physical relationship with the boy on multiple times from 2022 to 2024.

The police have booked the minor accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.