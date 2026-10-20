2.40 lakh drought-hit students benefit from exam fee waiver

The government’s decision to waive examination fees for students from drought-hit talukas has benefited 2,40,365 students across 26 universities in the state so far, officials said on Monday.

Universities have been directed not to collect examination fees from eligible students, while those who have already paid are being provided refunds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), 65,200 students have benefited from the facility, while COEP Technological University and Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth have also begun refunding examination fees collected earlier.

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The higher and technical education department implemented the waiver following a government resolution issued by the relief and rehabilitation department on September 25, which identified drought-affected talukas. The number of drought-hit talukas subsequently increased from 265 to 305. Under the decision, universities have been directed not to collect examination fees from eligible students, while those who have already paid are being provided refunds.

“The department took this decision promptly to ensure that students from drought-hit families do not face the additional financial burden of examination fees. The process is underway, and no eligible student will be deprived of the benefit,” said Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister.

The implementation is being monitored under the guidance of Shailendra Deolankar, director of higher education. Students facing difficulties availing themselves of the waiver have been advised to contact the helplines provided by their respective universities.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the department’s data, several universities have either reported beneficiaries or initiated the refund process. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University has reported 78,689 beneficiaries, while SNDT Women’s University has reported 66,431. Mumbai University has reported 46,575 students and Solapur University has reported 12,367. Other universities, including Shivaji University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, are in the process of refunding fees. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has introduced the zero-challan facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the department’s data, several universities have either reported beneficiaries or initiated the refund process. Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University has reported 78,689 beneficiaries, while SNDT Women’s University has reported 66,431. Mumbai University has reported 46,575 students and Solapur University has reported 12,367. Other universities, including Shivaji University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University and Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, are in the process of refunding fees. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has introduced the zero-challan facility. {{/usCountry}}

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