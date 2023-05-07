Accused escapes from custody at Sassoon hospital

PUNE A 40-year-old suspect in a theft case escaped from Sassoon hospital while receiving treatment, said police on Sunday. The accused, identified as Virendra Singh Thakur, a resident of Dahisar Mumbai, was arrested by Pune rural police in a theft case reported at Alephata police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, Thakur was admitted to ward number 9 of Sassoon Hospital as he was unwell on Saturday. At around 11:15 am on Saturday, when policeman Prashant Tangadkar, who was on duty with him, went to complete the documentation process at the hospital, the accused fled from there. The police have launched a search operation.

Thakur was arrested by the Alephata police station in Pune rural police under sections 457, 380, 511, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is second such case reported in the last fifteen days. Earlier accused Chandrakant Godse arrested by Shrigonda police was admitted to ward number 26 of Sassoon Hospital on April 19. At around 7:30 pm on April 22, when the policeman guarding Godse went to use the washroom, Godse managed to free himself from handcuffs and fled from the hospital premises.