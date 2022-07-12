Home / Cities / Pune News / 5.29% population in Pune is poor: Multidimensional Poverty Index
Pune has 5.29 per cent of its population below the poverty line after Mumbai at 3.59 per cent, according to CSE report under the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) category
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE Pune has 5.29 per cent of its population below the poverty line after Mumbai at 3.59 per cent, according to ‘The state of India’s Environment 2022: In Figures,’ a report released by the Centre For Science and Environment (CSE). According to the report, Maharashtra stood at 19th position in the country with 14.87 per cent of its population under the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) category.

Nagpur recorded 6.72 % of its population under the MPI category.

According to the report, Pune has shown good progress in terms of reduction of BPL category percentage in terms of population. The report is the annual publication of the Centre for Science and Environment, and Down To Earth (magazine). The report focuses on climate change, migration, health and food systems. It also covers biodiversity, forest and wildlife, energy, industry, habitat, pollution, waste, agriculture and rural development.

The data was shared under the section of Multidimensional Poverty Index in the world which looks at three dimensions of health, education and stand of living and twelve indicators comprising nutrition, school attendance, electricity, maternal health, sanitation, assets, child and adolescent mortality, cooking fuel, housing, years of schooling, drinking water and bank account.

The state of Kerala is at the top position in the country with 0.71 per cent of its population below the poverty line, which is the baseline of the MPI index.

Richard Mahapatra, managing editor, Down To Earth, said, “This report tries to do justice to both: by making an assessment of whether the promised ‘New India’ will come to pass (in the case of the former). And by documenting and analysing (in the case of the latter) how the planet’s environment has been in the last 50 years.”

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
