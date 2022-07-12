5.29% population in Pune is poor: Multidimensional Poverty Index
PUNE Pune has 5.29 per cent of its population below the poverty line after Mumbai at 3.59 per cent, according to ‘The state of India’s Environment 2022: In Figures,’ a report released by the Centre For Science and Environment (CSE). According to the report, Maharashtra stood at 19th position in the country with 14.87 per cent of its population under the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) category.
Nagpur recorded 6.72 % of its population under the MPI category.
According to the report, Pune has shown good progress in terms of reduction of BPL category percentage in terms of population. The report is the annual publication of the Centre for Science and Environment, and Down To Earth (magazine). The report focuses on climate change, migration, health and food systems. It also covers biodiversity, forest and wildlife, energy, industry, habitat, pollution, waste, agriculture and rural development.
The data was shared under the section of Multidimensional Poverty Index in the world which looks at three dimensions of health, education and stand of living and twelve indicators comprising nutrition, school attendance, electricity, maternal health, sanitation, assets, child and adolescent mortality, cooking fuel, housing, years of schooling, drinking water and bank account.
The state of Kerala is at the top position in the country with 0.71 per cent of its population below the poverty line, which is the baseline of the MPI index.
Richard Mahapatra, managing editor, Down To Earth, said, “This report tries to do justice to both: by making an assessment of whether the promised ‘New India’ will come to pass (in the case of the former). And by documenting and analysing (in the case of the latter) how the planet’s environment has been in the last 50 years.”
-
Meat thrown into Bareilly gurdwara premises, cops register case
LUCKNOW The police lodged a case after anti-social elements allegedly threw some meat into a gurdwara premises in Bareilly's Kohadapeer area, said officials on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of gurdwara head, Harwant Pal Singh Bedi. A special operation had been launched to nab the miscreants, said SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj. A large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found.
-
Red alert extended till July 15 in Pune district
The India Meteorological Department has extended the red alert for Pune district till July 15. Along with Pune district, the weather department has issued a red alert for Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and an orange alert for Marathwada till July 15. According to the water resource department, Khadakwasla on Monday was 76 per cent full. Pune city also reported good rainfall on Monday.
-
856 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam
The irrigation department officials said that, for the first time this monsoon season, 856 cusecs of water will be released from Khadakwasla dam at Monday midnight.
-
Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet expansion likely after presidential polls
The presidential polls that are due for July 18 and the ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court are likely to lead to the expansion of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet being postponed for now. The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are also in the process of hammering out a power-sharing deal. At present, the cabinet has just two members — chief minister Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis.
-
Special CBI court terms Sachan’s death as murder
LUCKNOW The court of special judge, CBI, here on Monday termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr YS Sachan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics