7-year-old crushed to death under car in Pimpri

In a tragic incident, A 7-year-old boy was crushed to death under a speeding luxury car on Tuesday, said officials. The deceased has been indentified as Shivaji Rao Saheb Kakade. As per an eyewitness, the luxury car was over speeding and crashed into the boy, causing him to come under the wheels, which resulted in his death. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police officials, the incident occurred at around 4:40 pm on Tuesday, when the boy was near Chavan Hospital in Nehru Nagar area of Pimpri.

The owner of the luxury car has been identified as Anil Balkishan Bangadia who is businessman, said officials.

Senior police inspector Shankar Awtade said, “ We have booked accused under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver was over speeding.”

Many locals have raised concerns about over-speeding and reckless driving in the area, urging authorities to take strict measures.

A case has been registered under sections 304(a), 279,337,338 of the IPC and 184,134/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Pimpri police station.