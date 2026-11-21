A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and his cousin, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship, in Dharashiv district on Thursday, barely eight months after their marriage. Both accused were arrested, police said on Friday.

Police booked his wife, Anjali Govind Kagde, and her husband’s cousin, Shubham Subhash Khoshe, in connection with the murder. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased was identified as Govind Kagde, a farmer from Golegaon in Washi taluka. His body was found in a hilly area at Ramkund Shivar near Kunthalgiri on Thursday afternoon. Police booked his wife, Anjali Govind Kagde, and her husband’s cousin, Shubham Subhash Khoshe, in connection with the murder.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to the FIR registered at Washi police station, Govind was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon on his neck and hit on the head with a stone, which resulted in his death. The complaint was lodged by Govind’s father, Dnyaneshwar Kagde (39), a farmer and resident of Golegaon.

According to the complaint, Anjali was married to Govind against her wishes eight months ago. She was allegedly in a relationship with Shubham. The complainant alleged that the two considered Govind an obstacle to their relationship and decided to eliminate him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shankar Shinde, inspector at Washi police station, said, “On November 19, Govind and Anjali were travelling on a motorcycle towards Golegaon when they stopped on a village road. Anjali allegedly called Shubham and informed him about their location. Shubham subsequently arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. Following this, the three travelled towards Ramkund Shivar, where Shubham and Anjali allegedly took Govind towards a hilly stretch and attacked him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shankar Shinde, inspector at Washi police station, said, “On November 19, Govind and Anjali were travelling on a motorcycle towards Golegaon when they stopped on a village road. Anjali allegedly called Shubham and informed him about their location. Shubham subsequently arrived at the spot on a motorcycle. Following this, the three travelled towards Ramkund Shivar, where Shubham and Anjali allegedly took Govind towards a hilly stretch and attacked him.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police suspect the accused gave the deceased something in a cold drink, causing him to feel drowsy.

After discovering Govind’s body, Washi police registered a murder case against the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Thursday evening and Dharashiv police arrested both. Further investigation is ongoing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}