A month after Porsche crash, things changed on ground for good

The May 19 crash involving a minor knocking down and killing two young techies on bike with Porsche at Kalyaninagar has changed many things on the ground for good. The police have intensified campaign against drunken driving, excise department going all out against liquor serving establishments, and pub staff checking identity proofs for age of patrons. As per the data shared by the state excise department, Pune unit, action against 185 establishments was carried out across the city till May. (HT PHOTO)

However, Pune’s nightlife has come to a standstill in areas such as Koregaon park, Kalyaninagar and Mundhwa with most establishments either closed or allowing patrons only for dine-in.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As per the data shared by the state excise department, Pune unit, action against 185 establishments was carried out across the city till May. After the Porsche crash, 148 liquor bars, pubs and restaurants faced restrictions and licences of 68 were suspended.

Sujit Patil, deputy superintendent of police (state excise department, Pune), said, “Though actions are ongoing throughout the year, various teams conducted checks and took against 148 establishments after the Porsche incident. The violations included not maintaining proper records, liquor served outside of permit room, serving alcohol to minors and compliance issues.”

The zero tolerance policy of authorities has had an adverse impact with many pubs and restaurants either temporarily closing business or allowing only dine-in without alcohol, leaving most customers to find other places to hold parties.

A techie living in Banner on condition of anonymity said, “After the Porsche car accident, initially it was difficult to roam around in the city during nights due to intensive police patrolling.”

Amit Chauhan, working in a multinational company, said that late-night party plans on weekends has reduced nowadays as majority of pubs are shut by 11:30 pm. “But I think it is good,” he said.

Officially, police have allowed pubs and restaurants to operate till 1:30 am even as most are shutting establishments early.

Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Hoteliers Association noted that there is a dip in business by almost 30% post accident.

“How can we pay salary or cover rent and electricity bills? Number of people visiting establishments are down by 30% and hotels close by 11:30 pm. If customers are not there, why should we keep our establishments open till 1:30 am,” he said.

Monica Sharma, Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) member, said that things have improved a lot. “Establishments in our area are closing their operations on time, but is should be sustained for long time,” said Sharma, adding that Pune Municipal Corporation has not taken action against bars, pubs and restaurants running from illegal premises.

On May 19, a 17-years-old under the influence of alcohol crushed two techies under his Porsche while returning from a pub.

Pune traffic police have conducted a special drink and drive at 27 locations along with nakabandi during weekends with 832 drivers fined in a month after the accident and collecting total fine of ₹26,04,650.

A Pune traffic department officer said, “Such drives will continue throughout the year.”

Amitesh Kumar, Pune City Police Commissioner, said, “We have a strong case related to the Porsche accident. I am confident that we will get conviction in at least two cases — accident and abduction of driver. We have shortlisted two-three names of special public prosecutor and one will be finalised soon.”

According to Kumar, police are implementing strict guidelines issued to pubs, bars and restaurant owners on operations and timings. Strict action is also taken against drink-and-drive violators.