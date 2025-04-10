Action against 66K motorists in Pune for traffic violations in FY 2024-25

In a major crackdown on traffic rule violations, the special squad of the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken action against 66,653 motorists during the financial year 2024-25. The violations include offences such as signal jumping, over-speeding, and failure to wear seat belts, among others. The RTO inspectors of the special squads have been patrolling high-risk zones and areas with a high incidence of traffic violations, using modern surveillance tools and techniques. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The campaign has been carried out through a specialized unit known as the “Vayuveg Pathak” (special squads), which includes trained inspectors focusing on enforcing traffic regulations stringently.

The RTO inspectors of the special squads have been patrolling high-risk zones and areas with a high incidence of traffic violations, using modern surveillance tools and techniques. Officials have imposed penalties and, in some cases, seized vehicles of violators.

“The objective of the strict enforcement of the law is to create a deterrent effect among motorists who habitually break traffic rules, thereby endangering lives,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer.

According to RTO officials the initiative is part of a larger effort to curb reckless driving and improve road safety.