PUNE: The third and final round of postgraduate admissions to agriculture and allied courses, which was temporarily suspended on September 22 following objections from students over the conversion of vacant seats, will now be conducted at the headquarters of the four agricultural universities from October 5 to 12.

After admission row, agri PG conversion round to be held at varsity headquarters

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The Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research (MCAER) has decided to shift the remaining admission process from the College of Agriculture, Pune, and conduct it separately at the headquarters of the four agricultural universities. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the council’s Director General and attended by the deans and directors of education of all four agricultural universities on Oct 4

The move follows the disruption of the admission process at the College of Agriculture, Pune, on September 22, when students and parents questioned the procedure for converting vacant reserved-category seats and allotting them on merit.

The council subsequently suspended the second and final day of the third admission round and assured students that their objections would be examined.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the council’s latest circular, the remaining admission process will be conducted at the headquarters of Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli; Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri; Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, Parbhani; and Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the council’s latest circular, the remaining admission process will be conducted at the headquarters of Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli; Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri; Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, Parbhani; and Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola. {{/usCountry}}

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The council has also clarified that candidates who were not admitted during the ongoing 2026-27 admission process will be eligible to participate in the round. Candidates will have to report at the headquarters of the university under whose jurisdiction the college where they seek admission falls, between 9 am and 11 am with their original documents and the prescribed fees.

The admission process will first consider eligible candidates from the concerned reserved category for the available seats. Vacant seats will thereafter be converted to other categories as per the prescribed government procedure and allotted according to merit.

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The council has maintained that admissions already completed will not be cancelled and that the admission process has been conducted as per the rules, the postgraduate admission information brochure and government resolutions.

The move to conduct the round separately at the university headquarters is also aimed at giving candidates an opportunity to participate in the admission process of the university in which they are seeking admission, instead of having all four universities’ vacant seats dealt with at a single venue.

The council has made the details of the seats to be filled available on its admission portal. The process will also include any seats that become vacant at the respective universities.