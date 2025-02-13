Ahead of summer, city likely to witness drop in minimum temperature

Ahead of the summer season, the city is likely to experience a significant drop in minimum temperature in the next 24 hours and once again towards the end of February. However, after a comparatively warm spell, the city and north-central part of the state are likely to see a drop in temperature, especially minimum temperature. (HT PHOTO)

Despite the winter season, Pune city and the entire state have been experiencing temperatures significantly above normal since the beginning of February. In Pune, both minimum and maximum temperatures have been constantly recorded between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius which is higher than normal by four to five degrees Celsius.

However, after a comparatively warm spell, the city and north-central part of the state are likely to see a drop in temperature, especially minimum temperature. S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said, “Today onwards, the city is likely to experience a drop in temperature. Compared to the last 12 days, the minimum temperature will drop to around 13 degrees Celsius. Although this is the first drop in temperature during February this year, there is a chance of another drop towards the end of the month.”

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division of IMD Pune, said, “North-central Maharashtra and Pune district are likely to experience a two to four degrees Celsius fall in night temperature from February 12 to 14.”

Meanwhile, the IMD denied heatwave-like conditions in Pune. “The temperatures recorded in Pune are above normal level. However, the conditions do not match heatwave-like criteria. A heatwave is declared only when the temperature is at or above 40 degrees Celsius and the departure from normal is four to six degrees Celsius.”