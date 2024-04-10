Ajit harps on Pawar parivar, says vote for daughter-in-law

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday told voters of Baramati that they have so far elected Sharad Pawar’s daughter but urged them to elect Sharad Pawar’s daughter-in-law this time. NCP chief Ajit Pawar (in pic) on Tuesday told voters of Baramati that they have so far elected Sharad Pawar’s daughter but urged them to elect the daughter-in-law this time. (HT FILE)

In Baramati, Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar is locked in a fierce battle against Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. The polls here are scheduled for May 7.

Speaking at a party workers’ program in Baramati, Ajit Pawar also took a dig at siblings and other family members, who are currently campaigning for Sule, saying none of them previously campaigned for him in earlier elections.

“You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do as there are two candidates from the same family contesting. You must be wondering whom to support, and whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar),” he said.

The deputy Chief minister said, that voting in support daughter-in-law will not betray the tradition.

“Recall the 1991 Lok Sabha elections when you elected the son, meaning me. Later, you elected the father, Pawar Saheb, and after that voted for the daughter, Supriya Sule, for three consecutive terms. Now, just go and elect the daughter-in-law. Everything will be balanced,” he said.

He added that by doing this, everyone - son, father, daughter, and daughter-in-law - will be happy.

On other family members from the Pawar clan campaigning against Sunetra Pawar, the Deputy CM said, “You (cousins) did not feel like working for me when I contested the elections. Are you going to work after this election? There will only be Ajit Pawar and his party workers, and no one will be there. Their (family members) work is temporary. They are like those mushrooms that grow in the rains but after the polls, all these mushrooms will go on foreign trips,” he said.

Earlier, Shriniwas Pawar had accused his brother Ajit of being “ungrateful” and announced backing Sule.

Ajit Pawar said that he is exercising restraint while speaking, but if he decides to speak openly, it would be difficult for many of these people to move in public and they won’t be able to show their faces. “Do not force me to open my mouth,” he said.

Ajit Pawar also attacked Sharad Pawar saying earlier his uncle used to visit Baramati only for one public rally after filing the nomination form. “Why is he now visiting various places around Baramati.”

Pawar senior has in the past few elections campaigned mostly just before the polling date by addressing a public rally. This time he is concentrating on each village to ensure victory for Supriya Sule.