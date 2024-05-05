Ajit Pawar heaps praise on PM Modi during Satara rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting to stop the war with Ukraine during the evacuation of medical students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP (AP) leader spoke during a campaign programme organised for Bhosale who is contesting on the BJP ticket. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar was speaking during the election campaign of Mahayuti candidate Udayanraje Bhosale, in Wai, Satara, on Saturday.

In Satara Lok Sabha Constituency, Udayanraje is preparing to avenge the 2019 defeat by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP undivided) Shriniwas Patil.

He is pitted against NCP (SCP) candidate and MLC Shashikant Shinde. Satara will go for the poll on May 7.

Pawar said, PM Modi called Putin and requested to stop the war in Ukraine during the evacuation.

“Special planes were sent to evacuate the students and they were brought back safely. This is not the work of an ordinary person, only a strong leader can stand up in such situations,” he said.

Pawar, while praising PM, Modi, also said after the strong response given by India during the Pulwama attack to Pakistan it has stopped its movements.

He said that the Congress leaders had been accused of corruption, but in the last ten years, PM Modi has a clean record.

“The problems in Wai, Khandala and Mahabaleshwar will be solved by us. The central government helps for good work and we have to take benefit of it for Maharashtra...,” said Pawar.