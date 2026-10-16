Amravati-Pune, Solapur–Mumbai routes picked for regional air connectivity

Maharashtra’s regional air connectivity is set to receive a boost with the Amravati-Pune and Solapur-Mumbai routes selected under the Centre’s Modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

The proposed Solapur-Mumbai service is expected to benefit traders, entrepreneurs and professionals travelling between Solapur, an important textile and commercial centre, and Mumbai, the state’s financial hub. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol announced the selection on Thursday, saying the proposed services would improve access to major commercial, industrial and educational hubs.

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Under the revised scheme, states can propose four air routes and two airports through a challenge-based selection process, taking into account passenger demand and regional connectivity needs. Maharashtra has selected Mumbai-Solapur and Pune-Amravati routes.

The proposed Solapur-Mumbai service is expected to benefit traders, entrepreneurs and professionals travelling between Solapur, an important textile and commercial centre, and Mumbai, the state’s financial hub.

The Amravati-Pune route is expected to strengthen links between Vidarbha and western Maharashtra. Amravati is an educational, agricultural and commercial centre, while Pune is a major hub for higher education, information technology, manufacturing and employment.

“Air connectivity is not merely about reducing the distance between two cities; it is about bringing opportunities in education, employment, trade and development closer to people,” Mohol said.

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement concerns the selection of the routes under the scheme; operational dates and flight schedules were not specified in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement concerns the selection of the routes under the scheme; operational dates and flight schedules were not specified in the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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