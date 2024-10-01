Anti encroachment drive at Fashion Street deferred due to lack of police bandobast 

The action planned against over 400 illegal hawkers squatting around Fashion Street in Pune cantonment has been deferred due to staff crunch at the Cantonment police station. The police department has requested the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) to initiate action against unauthorised vendors aimed at decongesting the busiest market in the area after elections. (HT PHOTO)

In January 2024, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) authorities claimed that the Cantonment Police Station has been unable to provide “adequate police force” for its anti-encroachment drives despite writing over 12 letters to them seeking police bandobast for carrying out the drives not only on cantonment roads but at Fashion Street.

Established in 1997, Fashion Street is spread over two acres of land. Initially, there were only 448 shops (4x5m each) which were allowed to function but over the years, illegal shopkeepers indulged in grabbing empty lands, including passages reserved for customers and parking despite CCTV live recording the area and activities being relayed live to a cantonment police station. Civil rights activists alleged that the mushrooming of unauthorised hawkers at Fashion Street is solely due to the patronage provided to them by police and the anti-encroachment department who accept hafta (bribes) to allow them to function without any penal or criminal action.

Cantonment-based social activist Rajabhau Chavan demanded intensified police patrolling and regular checks by the anti-encroachment department inside Fashion Street to curb the growth of illegal hawkers.

“The entire space is congested and there is a need for a fresh assessment of the Fashion Street by the highest standards of urban crowding decongestion rules and regulations,”he said.

Pathari Seva Sanstha President Advocate M V Akolkar said “Fashion Street has become dangerous over the years because of the growth of illegal hawkers and there has been no action against them.”

The police department has requested the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) to initiate action against unauthorised vendors aimed at decongesting the busiest market in the area after elections. According to the PCB administration, there are 569 legal hawkers. The PCB fire department also conducted a fire audit of the market recently and a report about security and safety concerns has also been tabled before the board administration.

PCB CEO Subrat Pal stated that both the anti-encroachment department and the fire department had carried out a detailed survey of illegal hawkers inside Fashion Street.

“We are ready for the action and accordingly a letter seeking police bandobast was also given. However, the police authorities have advised us to take action after assembly polls citing that they will be busy with the polling duties,” he said.