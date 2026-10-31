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ARAI unveils 55-cr battery lab, advanced EV testing facility

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy was present at the event. Kumaraswamy highlighted ARAI’s contribution to strengthening India’s automotive ecosystem through research, testing, certification and safety.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 07:49:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: During its Diamond Jubilee celebrations on Friday, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) inaugurated an advanced battery laboratory developed with an investment of 55 crore, along with an advanced two-dynamometer e-axle and an EV powertrain test facility in Pune. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy was present at the event.

ARAI unveils ₹55-cr battery lab, advanced EV testing facility
ARAI unveils ₹55-cr battery lab, advanced EV testing facility

The institute also plans to develop an advanced crash test facility in collaboration with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. Officials said the aim is to strengthen India’s automotive research, electric mobility and vehicle safety ecosystem.

During the event Kumaraswamy highlighted ARAI’s contribution to strengthening India’s automotive ecosystem through research, testing, certification and safety.

The laboratory, established under the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector – Phase II scheme, will strengthen India’s capabilities in battery testing, validation, safety assessment and performance evaluation for electric and hybrid vehicles.

The second major facility, the advanced two-dynamometer e-axle and EV powertrain test facility, has been developed to support the design, development, validation and optimisation of electric powertrains and e-axles.

Reji Mathai, ARAI director, said, “The milestones reflected the institute’s legacy as well as its future aspirations, adding that the organisation would continue to support India’s mobility transformation through advanced testing infrastructure, electric mobility technologies, road safety initiatives and industry collaboration.”

 
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