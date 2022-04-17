As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode

PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. The administration will is now monitoring the situation in the state, and with number of new cases in control, no fresh curbs are in place by government.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.”

On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. The number of new cases in Pune district, between April 9-17 has not crossed above 40. On April 9 cases were 40 otherwise it has remained below 35.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO Symbiosis hospital said, “If we look at the third wave, the health infrastructure was hardly affected, as compared to that of the second wave. Though the third wave had more number of cases, the rate of hospitalisation was minimal. During the second wave, the health sector collapsed. Even if the cases rise, as long as they do not result in hospital or ICU admission, it won’t matter. In my opinion, Covid will become like a common flu, which will have seasonal variation.”

Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive. Authorities in Delhi will step up Covid-19 testing, including by resuming random sampling at metro stations, bus stops and markets, to bolster disease surveillance at a time when there has been an uptick in positive cases. Hospitalisation and fatality trends have remained flat.

“Since vaccination has efficacy of six to eight months, so it makes the difference. It has been proven that the person will not be adversely affected if they have taken both vaccine doses. Our 35 % of population is between the ages of 18 and 30, so I don’t think we need to worry like China and South Korea. We can continue life as normal, but it is preferable that people should wear masks and if they have cough and cold, they should isolate themselves,” added Natarajan.