As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Maha on alert mode
PUNE An uptick in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, has put the state administration on alert mode. The administration will is now monitoring the situation in the state, and with number of new cases in control, no fresh curbs are in place by government.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “We are monitoring the situation, but currently the number is not showing an increasing trend like Delhi. Right now, we will wait and watch the situation.”
On Sunday, Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. The number of new cases in Pune district, between April 9-17 has not crossed above 40. On April 9 cases were 40 otherwise it has remained below 35.
Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO Symbiosis hospital said, “If we look at the third wave, the health infrastructure was hardly affected, as compared to that of the second wave. Though the third wave had more number of cases, the rate of hospitalisation was minimal. During the second wave, the health sector collapsed. Even if the cases rise, as long as they do not result in hospital or ICU admission, it won’t matter. In my opinion, Covid will become like a common flu, which will have seasonal variation.”
Delhi recorded 461 cases on Saturday, with 5.33% of all tests turning positive. Authorities in Delhi will step up Covid-19 testing, including by resuming random sampling at metro stations, bus stops and markets, to bolster disease surveillance at a time when there has been an uptick in positive cases. Hospitalisation and fatality trends have remained flat.
“Since vaccination has efficacy of six to eight months, so it makes the difference. It has been proven that the person will not be adversely affected if they have taken both vaccine doses. Our 35 % of population is between the ages of 18 and 30, so I don’t think we need to worry like China and South Korea. We can continue life as normal, but it is preferable that people should wear masks and if they have cough and cold, they should isolate themselves,” added Natarajan.
Two Maharashtra sites in UNESCO heritage shortlist
In a major boost for conservation and tourism, two sites from Maharashtra have made it to the tentative list for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's prestigious world heritage site tag. The state is also working on a third nomination, officials said. These sites are located at Jambhrun, Ukshi, Kasheli, Rundhetali, Devi Hasol, Devache Gothane, Kudopi in Maharashtra and Phansaymal in Goa.
Raj Thackeray intensifies Hindutva pitch, Sena calls him ‘neo-Hindu Owaisi’
Mumbai: A day after Raj Thackeray kick-started his party's formal shift towards Hindutva and cleared the decks for a possible truce with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief was defiant on his demand that loudspeakers be pulled down from mosques. The MNS chief also announced a rally at Aurangabad and a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv Sena derided Raj as a “neo-Hindu Owaisi” who was working on BJP's agenda.
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani found dead in Mumbai: Reports
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was reportedly found dead in Rajani Kudalkar's Mumbai residence on Sunday. The police are suspecting suicide and sent the body for postmortem, according to news agency ANI. The body of Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging around 8.30 pm at her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. Mangesh Kudalkar represents the Kurla assembly constituency.
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
