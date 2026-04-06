PUNE: Following an intense spell of rainfall in late March and early April, the city is witnessing an unusual dip in daytime temperatures while nights remain warmer than usual. On Sunday, April 5, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7°C, marking the lowest daytime temperature for the month of April since 2016. At 33.7°C, Pune records lowest daytime temperature in April since 2016

April is typically regarded as a peak summer month in Pune, with daytime temperatures usually climbing steadily. However, April 2026 began on a relatively cooler note. Since the beginning of the month, maximum temperatures have either remained close to normal or dipped below average levels. The change in weather patterns follows significant rainfall activity on March 30 and April 2 with widespread showers across the city and surrounding regions. In particular, rainfall on April 2 set a record for one-day April rainfall in Pune. Meteorologists attribute this unusual weather to the presence of multiple active systems over Maharashtra and the adjoining regions, coupled with a strong influx of moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. These combined factors led to intense precipitation and persistent cloud cover, which in turn reduced daytime temperatures. Even after the rainfall subsided, the lingering cloudiness and atmospheric conditions have continued to influence the weather. As a result, daytime temperatures have remained lower than expected for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded on April 5 at the Shivajinagar meteorological station was 33.7°C which is 3.6°C below normal. In comparison, Lohegaon recorded a slightly higher maximum temperature of 36.1°C, which is still 1.2°C below the seasonal average. Historically, the lowest maximum temperature recorded in April was 30.4°C in 2015. While this year’s readings are not as low, the current dip is still significant, making it among the coolest April days in recent years.

According to S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, the shift in weather conditions is primarily due to the movement of weather systems away from the region. “As the systems moved away from Maharashtra, the sky became clearer. Additionally, cooler northern winds have started flowing into the state, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures,” he explained. He added that these conditions are likely to persist for the next couple of days after which, temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3°C.

While days have been relatively pleasant, nights have turned noticeably warmer, causing discomfort among residents. Minimum temperatures across several parts of the city have risen above normal levels. Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5°C, which is 2.3°C above normal. In other areas, nighttime temperatures have crossed the 20°C mark, with Magarpatta recording the highest at 22.5°C. Lohegaon also reported a minimum temperature of 22°C on the same day.

Weather experts point out that increased moisture in the atmosphere, along with cloud cover during the evening and nighttime hours, is trapping heat near the surface. This phenomenon is preventing temperatures from dropping significantly at night, resulting in warmer and more humid conditions. Overall, Pune is currently experiencing an unusual mix of cooler days and warmer nights—an atypical pattern for April that reflects the impact of recent weather systems on the region.