Before poll code kicks in, Pawar inaugurates 1,700-cr projects in a day

With the assembly poll code likely to be in effect in less than a week, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a spree of events inaugurated several development projects worth ₹1,700 crore in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief also laid foundation stone for multiple projects in the twin city via video conferencing, officials said.

The projects launched by Pawar include the Integrated Command Control Centre, which is useful for the security of citizens; skill development training programme for the empowerment of women; flats for economically weaker sections at Akurdi; food court, new sewage treatment plants (STP) at Bhosari, Keshavnagar and Walhekarwadi. He also opened the Bopkhel Bridge, Pimpri Bridge, and Sangvi-Bopodi bridge, among other projects.

“There is a high possibility that the code of conduct for assembly polls will be enforced in the next four to five days, so the projects vital for residents were taken up on priority. Residents have raised issue of some pending works and directions have been given to complete it,” said Pawar. The polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held in November second or third week, according to officials.