PUNE: The Bhide Bridge over the Mutha river will remain closed to vehicular traffic from November 19 to December 31 to facilitate construction of a pedestrian bridge connecting the Deccan Gymkhana metro station with the Peth areas, metro officials said on Tuesday.

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The pedestrian bridge, built above the existing Bhide Bridge, aims to improve access to the metro station for residents of Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth and areas around Laxmi Road.

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However, the Pune traffic police have announced that the closure will take effect from 11 pm on November 17 until further orders. The road running through the riverbed will remain open to traffic during the construction period.

“We appeal to citizens to use alternative routes and cooperate with the metro administration,” said Chandrashekhar Tambekar, public relations officer, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro).

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling towards Deccan from Bhide Bridge to use Tilak Chowk-Khandoji Baba Chowk or the Nadipath-Jayantarao Tilak Bridge-Gadre Hotel Chowk route. Other alternatives include Kelkar Road-Omkareshwar Bridge-Shastrirani Chowk and Tilak Chowk-Shastri Road-SM Joshi Bridge.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic from the Deccan PMT bus stop towards Kelkar Road and Narayan Peth will also be diverted through Tilak Chowk and Khandoji Baba Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic from the Deccan PMT bus stop towards Kelkar Road and Narayan Peth will also be diverted through Tilak Chowk and Khandoji Baba Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

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