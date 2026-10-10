Bibwewadi housing society residents question civic body over open space

Residents of Yash Residency housing society in Bibwewadi have approached chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is seeking to take possession of an open space they have used for years. The civic body, however, maintains that it took the land into its possession in 1997 for a proposed road.

The disputed land is at plot number 70, Sahani Sujan Park. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

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The disputed land is at plot number 70, Sahani Sujan Park. The society was sanctioned in 2005 on an L-shaped plot at a dead end and developed on 1,509 square metres, with an open space next to the building. Residents said that the entire plot was even considered during the deemed conveyance process completed in 2019.

The PMC claims that it took over the land under section 205 of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, for a nine-metre-wide road. Residents have questioned how the building plan was sanctioned and the conveyance completed if the land already belonged to the civic body.

“We are not against development, but if the land had already been taken into possession, how was the project sanctioned based on the entire L-shaped plot? The space is part of the society and we have been using it for a long time. Now the PMC is calling it an encroachment. Even during the conveyance process, the entire plot was considered. If it is PMC land, how were the building plan and conveyance deed approved?” said Shailesh Kataria, the society’s treasurer.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents said that the civic action had raised concerns about safety and access. Prashant Late, a society member, said that the PMC had initially demolished a boundary wall and heavy vehicles had since started using the road, which has a steep incline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said that the civic action had raised concerns about safety and access. Prashant Late, a society member, said that the PMC had initially demolished a boundary wall and heavy vehicles had since started using the road, which has a steep incline. {{/usCountry}}

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“If the plot was not L-shaped, the PMC should have raised the issue when it sanctioned the building plan. We have been living here since 2009. The civic body should consider our concerns about safety and compensation. The issue could also create problems during redevelopment,” Late said.

Dattatray Chavan, deputy engineer in the PMC’s building permission department, zone 5, said that the civic body had taken possession of the land in 1997 for a nine-metre road. He said that the owner had been given an opportunity to remain present but had not turned up.

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“The PMC will follow the prescribed procedure and process the file as per the law. Compensation can be paid only to the legal owner entitled to it,” Chavan said.

He questioned how the deemed conveyance had been completed if the land belonged to the PMC and asked the society to submit its documents for examination. He said that the proposed road would connect the area on the other side near the hill and was not intended to benefit any individual.

Nilesh Phutane, the society’s secretary, said that residents had approached the PMC in February 2024 but were yet to receive a hearing. “They are making us run from pillar to post. The matter is with the civic body’s legal department, but not a single hearing has taken place. We have decided to approach the court,” he said.

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According to records of the PMC’s property and estate management department, a notice was issued in August 1997 to the Sant Isharsinghji trust through trustee Ravindra Sahani, regarding possession of the property. The records state that the owner did not remain present on the scheduled date and that a panchnama was drawn up before the road was taken into the civic body’s possession; according to PMC officials.