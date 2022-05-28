Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

PKC launches ‘WEnyan’ research scholarship and entrepreneurship programme

Pune: BASF Chemicals India Private Limited has signed an agreement with the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) to launch WEnyan, a research scholarship programme for women in Maharashtra. BASF Chemicals India has offered ₹45 lakh for the first year of this programme through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. PKC envisions this as a flagship programme that also offers prototyping grants to early-stage women entrepreneurs with sustenance money and incubation support for six months. These women will be selected by the PKC. The areas of research will include applied natural sciences, specialty chemicals, agri-chemicals, new materials, and sustainability. Key beneficiaries of the programme would be women from marginalised communities and low-income groups in Maharashtra, who are either pursuing or have completed an undergraduate degree (BSc / BTech / BE/ B Pharm) or Master’s degree (MSc / MTech / ME/M Pharm) and want to explore entrepreneurship. Interested candidates can apply between June 1 to 30 by filling out the application form available on the PKC website (www.pkc.org.in). The application has to be accompanied by a Project proposal or idea routed through a project guide. For the prototyping grant, the entrepreneur applies with an idea/proof of concept for the product.

BITS Pilani ‘Conquest’ initiative registration nears deadline

Pune: Startups from Pune and other regions can register for the BITS Pilani ‘Conquest’ initiative till May 30. The registration is free of charge and interested candidates just have to fill out an application form from the website. Mentorship sessions for the shortlisted startups will be conducted from June 27 to July 4. Conquest provides startup founders with the opportunity to refine and scale their startups by providing them with crucial resources and capital. Even during the pandemic, Conquest was successful in providing an equity-less cash prize with a combined pool of ₹60 lakhs.

One Moto India opens its experience hub in Pune

Pune: One Moto India has launched a new experience hub in Pune situated on Ghole road near Balgandharv Rangmandir. The hub will be managed by Dhone Group under its registered name Dhone E- World LLP.

The experience hub was inaugurated in the presence of cardiologist Dr Suhas Hardas; founder and promoter of One Moto India Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz; and Santosh Dhone from Dhone E-World LLP.

Riyaz said, “We understand that the youth is the driver of the country for a better tomorrow. The staff at One Moto India Pune Experience Hub is well trained to offer the quality customer experience with the best after-sale service which allows the customer to enjoy the best-in-class stress-free EV ownership.”

Dhone said, “Dhone group is appointed as distributor for Maharashtra and Goa. We have strategically established the experience hub in this location where youngsters form the majority of the crowd. College students will also be able to enjoy exclusive test rides specially organised for them over weekends.”

Jeep India disrupts SUV segment with Jeep Meridian launch

Pune: The new Jeep Meridian has been launched at an introductory price of ₹29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can experience the new Jeep Meridian first-hand at the Senapati Bapat road showroom.

Jeep India is on track to start deliveries of the ‘Made-In-India and made-for-India’ Jeep Meridian in early June. The vehicle’s design is inspired by the iconic Jeep Grand Cherokee as it redefines the premium SUV segment with its many best-in-class features, including the fastest acceleration and highest power-to-weight ratio. The highly capable and agile SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just 10.8 seconds and can attain a top speed of 198 km/h.

Nipun Mahajan, head of Jeep Brand India, said, “Brand Jeep believes it is time for Indian customers to kick-start a new adventure in the refined and capable Jeep Meridian. Our pricing reflects our intent to disrupt the segment and offer unmatched value for customers seeking a powerful, spacious, and sophisticated SUV.”

Meesho platform onboards 1k small businesses from Pune

Pune: Meesho announced that it has crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform across India, recording a 7X increase since April 2021. Ten thousand small businesses from Pune have also joined the platform in the past year. Pune witnessed an impressive 8X increase in the number of sellers on the platform along with a 2X rise in orders since May 2021. Top categories in the region include apparel, home decor, furnishings, personal care & wellness. Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, supply growth at Meesho, said, “Sellers on Meesho have seen their revenue triple since April 2021. With strong participation from Pune, the platform saw an impressive increase in the number of its sellers across categories. Meesho is the only platform that does not differentiate sellers based on tiers, nor do we have a private label play or wholesale play. Through our seller-friendly initiatives, we will continue to further our vision of enabling 100 million small businesses to succeed online.”

