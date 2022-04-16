Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Ayurvedic lifestyle brand HERBEA raises seed round

Pune: Ayurvedic lifestyle FMCG brand ‘HERBEA’, which offers Ayurvedic Herbal Teas catering to modern day lifestyle health concerns, has raised seed funding at an undisclosed valuation from Pravin Bhalerao, Ex-Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and Dr. Sahil Deo, co-founder, CPC Analytics.

Founded by Indraneel Chitale, Chinmay Bhosale and Sukumar Sardeshmukh in November 2021, Herbea focuses on making Ayurveda more accessible and palatable. At present the brand offers seven herbal infusions specific to various modern day lifestyle problems with focus on boosting or aiding immunity, acidity, metabolism, hypertension, digestion, diabetes and liver detox.

Indraneel Chitale is the Managing Partner at Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale; Chinmay Bhosale is an advocate and investor with demonstrated history of investments in various successful startups, while Sukumar Sardeshmukh is an 11th generation Ayurvedic expert.

Indraneel said, “The idea is to make Ayurveda more accessible. We are glad to have attracted an investment at such an early stage and we aim to grow our footprint with the said investment. Chinmay Bhosale added ‘The whole intention behind Herbea is to provide age old solutions to new age lifestyle problems, which are reliable and tasty as well.”

EKA signs MoU with Log9 Materials

Pune: EKA, an electric vehicles and technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, announced entering into a long-term strategic collaboration, initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with advanced battery technology start-up Log9 Materials.

The partnership is mainly aimed to provide Log9’s fast-charging advanced battery solution RapidX for EKA’s new energy vehicles, including their recently-launched pure electric bus range, EKA E9 and soon-to-be-launched range of Light Commercial Vehicles.

EKA & Log9 will be targeting to deploy at least 10,000 InstaCharged LCVs and 200+ e-Buses within a year. The vehicles will be deployed initially in Mumbai and Pune Metropolitan regions, and later rolled out across other metros and geographies.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, “Log9’s RapidX batteries will enable InstaCharging these vehicles in under 30 minutes, which in turn will lead to less waiting times or downtime and increased vehicle utilization on roads while offering optimum Power, Performance and Peace of Mind for the end-users.” Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “We look forward creating a new ecosystem in global CV electric mobility that is equipped with powerful technology for mass adaptation.”

Velotio Technologies acquires Media Magic Technologies

Velotio Technologies, a product engineering and digital solutions company announced its business acquisition of Media Magic Technologies from the Media and Mobile engineering domain. This acquisition strengthens Velotio’s capabilities and broadens its product engineering offerings in the Media, Entertainment and Mobile space.

Kapil Agrawal, founder and CEO at Media Magic Technologies, will join the leadership team of Velotio as ‘Head, Mobile and Media’. He said, “Our team has done a fantastic job over the years and built a stellar reputation in the Home Entertainment, Video Streaming industry. We are thrilled to join forces with Velotio, with a shared culture of innovation and commitment to quality. By integrating our Media and Mobile capabilities with Velotio, we will be able to unlock new growth opportunities while serving our existing customers even better.”

Kalpak Shah, CEO at Velotio, said, “As part of the acquisition, the Media Magic team of mobile and cross-platform experts with unique development skills in Audio / Video streaming, codecs, iOS, Android, React-native, and Flutter will join Velotio. This gives us the ability to extend our services portfolio and provide world-class technical expertise to our combined clientele.”

CII organises EXCON Pune roadshow

Pune: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a roadshow in the city to announce CII EXCON. Senior officials from the Government along with industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector participated in the roadshow.

EXCON is the largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It is scheduled to be held from May 17 to 21 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru.

V G Sakthi Kumar, member, EXCON Steering Committee & Managing Director, Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd said, “EXCON will exemplify the role of smart technologies and innovation in India’s infrastructure development to achieve the vision of making India the global hub for Construction Equipment Manufacturing by 2030. Indian CE industry, being the 3rd largest market in the world, currently holds a prominent position in the global CE landscape. Government of India’s ambitious INR 111 Lakh Crore National Infrastructure Pipeline would augur well for the Indian Construction Equipment industry to become the 2nd largest CE market in the world, with a size of USD 25 billion by 2030.”

Myraah raises $350,000 in pre-seed funding

Pune: Technology startup, Myraah raised $350,000 as pre-seed funding led by CEO and co-founder of Xceedance, entrepreneur and technology enthusiast Arun Balakrishnan; Gurgaon-based angel investor’s Xcelerator Venture Partners and other angel investors. This fund will help Myraah build a Web 3 platform that allows anyone to create their Web 3 digital identity and manage their digital assets such as files, pictures, music, videos, notes, documents, NFTs, domains and websites.

Arun Balakrishnan said, “I believe Myraah’ s Web 3 platform has the potential to alter the internet space in India by giving users control over their content.”

Currently, Myraah will offer the following Web 3 products and services - Web 3.0 Locker: a private and secure storage to store your files, pictures, videos and NFTs; Web 3.0 Thoughts: a private place to store your ideas, thoughts or secrets away from bots, AI or humans; Web 3.0 Website Builder: No Code tool enables anyone to create a Web 3 website in just a few clicks, without requiring any IT skills.

MahaTech 2022 industrial exhibition from April 21

MahaTech 2022, a four-day B2B industrial exhibition, has been organised at New Agriculture College ground, Pune between 10am to 6pm April 21, 2022.

The exhibition is divided in four different hangers and will have products consisting of Process industry Equipment’s, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Automation, Pharma and Chemical industry equipment’s, Machinery & Machine Tools, Industrial and Technical services.

Gauri Marathe, director, Marathe Infotech said “MahaTech’s goal is to promote the growth of manufacturing sector and by giving them right platform. Exhibitors launch their products and showcase innovative products developed through the year. Visitors can also pre-register for the expo through MahaTech Website and App”

The exhibition will display the latest products, machinery, equipment and latest innovation in the industry from all over India and abroad in each section.

Registration open for 3rd Edition of HCL Jigsaw

Pune: HCL announced that registrations are open for the third edition of HCL Jigsaw – a critical reasoning platform. The virtual, Pan-India programme is aimed at building a community of young problem-solvers by identifying and awarding them through a multi-layered evaluation process. HCL Jigsaw assesses school students from Class 6-9 on skills, including research, critical thinking, and communication, and helps them apply these to solve real-world challenges. Interested students or schools can register at www.hcljigsaw.com, by July 31, 2022 to participate in the competition. The total prize purse for HCL Jigsaw 3.0 is ₹12 lakh and winners and finalists will get a learning opportunity at HCL engineering and innovation labs.

‘Meta Village’ to gamify learning in Maharashtra

Makers LabTM, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind, ‘Meta Village’, a digital twin of Ghatshil Pargaon in Beed district of Maharashtra to gamify learning on the Roblox platform. Through this Meta Village, the firm will drive innovation in the education sector at the grassroots level. The Meta Village will enable students to play on Roblox to learn the basics of computers and coding in Bharat MarkUp Language (BHAML), a platform built by Makers LabTM that enables anyone to code in their native language. Makers LabTM has been teaching children the basics of computers and BHAML.

Nikhil Malhotra, global head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “Meta Village will gamify the learning process for children in rural India thereby providing them with an opportunity to develop the crucial technical skills needed to become tomorrow’s disruptors.”