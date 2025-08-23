Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Kohler announced the launch of its third Studio Kohler in India, at Koregaon Park in Pune. Ranjeet Oak, managing director, Kohler South Asia, said, “The new studio is not just a space to showcase Kohler’s global design leadership, it’s a platform for the city’s architects, designers, and homeowners to engage with world-class craftsmanship, technology, and aesthetic expression.” The firm’s previous two facilities are in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The new studio is not just a space to showcase Kohler’s global design leadership, it’s a platform for the city’s architects, designers, and homeowners to engage with world-class craftsmanship, technology, and aesthetic expression (HT)

Second edition of Kreate announced

Pune: Kalika Steel has invited submissions for the second edition of KREATE — its flagship state-level competition that merges design, sustainability, and youth innovation — till August 31. Open to architecture, civil, and structural engineering students across Maharashtra, participants of KREATE 2025 design trophies using TMT steel bars, honouring real-life changemakers driving impact in areas like climate action, renewable energy, and community development. The final will be held in Jalna on September 17.

Tata AutoComp to acquire IAC Slovakia

Pune: Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, through its subsidiary Artifex Interior Systems Limited (Artifex), has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of IAC Group (Slovakia). Arvind Goel, vice-chairman, Tata AutoComp, said, “The acquisition will mark a milestone in our firm’s global growth journey. Following our earlier acquisition of Artifex, this step strengthens our European presence and reflects commitment to serving global OEMs better.”