After a nine-month delay, the BJP has finalised its seven nominated corporators in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Mayor Ravi Landge announced the names at a press conference on Friday.

The PCMC has 128 elected members: 84 from the BJP, 37 from the NCP, six from the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and one independent. (FILE) more less

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The BJP has nominated three members from Chinchwad, Jaynath Kate, Sachin Sathe and Vishal Kalate; two from Bhosari, Hrishikesh Mhetre and Kuldeep Parande; and two from Pimpri, Rajesh Pillay and Kunal Landge.

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The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has nominated former standing committee chairperson Seema Savale, former corporator Rajendra Jagtap and former education board chairperson Fazal Sheikh.

All 10 nominated corporators will have a tenure of 15 months. The nominations were delayed as the BJP failed to reach a consensus on its seven candidates. The civic administration initiated the process in March, but the proposal was deferred and subsequently sent to the record in June.

The PCMC has 128 elected members: 84 from the BJP, 37 from the NCP, six from the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and one independent. Based on their strength in the civic body, the BJP gets seven nominated seats and the NCP three.

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