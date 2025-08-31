Boy beats tetanus after two-month battle at Sassoon Hospital

An 11-year-old boy from Sonpeth in Parbhani district survived a life-threatening tetanus infection after two months of intensive care treatment at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH). The child, who had missed routine vaccinations, developed severe spasms and breathing difficulty after a minor wound, said the officials. His health continued to deteriorate, and he was eventually shifted to SGH on June 6, 2025, in a critical condition, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The boy was initially admitted to a local hospital in Parbhani and later referred to Ambajogai in Beed district for further treatment. His health continued to deteriorate, and he was eventually shifted to SGH on June 6, 2025, in a critical condition, said the officials.

He was on mechanical ventilation for nearly 57 days, and his condition was further complicated by pneumonia and nutritional deficiencies.

The boy’s father had passed away earlier, leaving his mother as the sole caregiver. She stayed at the hospital throughout the treatment, supported by the pediatric department and the medical social work team, which provided food and accommodations during her extended stay.

Prof Dr. Aarti Kinikar of SGH said, “Neonatal tetanus still occurs in some areas because mothers miss their vaccines or deliveries happen in unhygienic conditions. It is entirely preventable — vaccinating mothers, ensuring clean deliveries, and giving children timely booster doses are critical.”

According to WHO data, in 2021, India reported a total of 1,240 tetanus cases, which included 81 neonatal and 1,159 non-neonatal cases.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean, BJMC, said, “Tetanus is a completely preventable disease. Timely vaccination saves lives. This case is a reminder to every parent that immunisation is not optional, but it is lifesaving.”