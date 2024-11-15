Candidates unable to showcase achievements as devp projects on hold

PUNE: Just before the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections came into force, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar approved ₹1,256 crore in funds through the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) while projects worth ₹5,500 crore were also hastily administratively approved. But with the implementation of the model code of conduct soon after, these development projects had to be put on hold causing disenchantment among candidates who had hoped to showcase them to gain voter support. With poll code in force, many development projects had to be put on hold causing disenchantment among candidates who had hoped to showcase them to gain voter support. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

To begin with, DPDC approvals were delayed due to the model code of conduct being implemented ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections. Thereafter with the state assembly elections looming large, Ajit Pawar sanctioned maximum funds for Pune district anticipating the model code of conduct being implemented anytime. So much so that by the end of September this year, project lists worth ₹5,500 crore had been submitted and approved. These projects included school and anganwadi building repairs, health facility upgrades, bridge repairs in tribal areas, rural roadworks; and other public infrastructure projects under the Nagarotthan Abhiyan worth ₹95 crore and ₹72 crore, respectively. However, tenders for major works under public and civic facilities could not proceed leaving these projects at a standstill.

Vijay Singh Nalavde, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “Most public and civic facility projects valued at over ₹10 lakh require a tender process. Despite DPDC’s late approval, ₹366 crore was allocated for 3,234 public projects, with an additional ₹54 crore for civic facility works. But due to the assembly elections’ code of conduct, the entire project procedure—budget preparation, tender calls, final approvals, and work orders—has been halted.”

There are 30 DPDC members, 22 MLAs and three MPs representing Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the nearby talukas. Recommendations for works in these areas received administrative approval. Sixteen MLAs from the Grand Alliance are also contesting the assembly elections, and had proposed projects in their constituencies for civic and public facilities. However, all of these works have been stalled due to implementation of the election code of conduct, preventing candidates from highlighting these projects during their campaigns. Some candidates are now worried that if there is a change of power, the new guardian minister may redistribute or modify these projects, leaving them without any visible achievements to showcase during the election season.