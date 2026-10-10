Cell formed to support drought-hit students

The directorate of higher education (DHE) has set up a dedicated cell to coordinate assistance for students from drought-hit areas of Maharashtra, with every public university in the state directed to establish a task force to address their educational difficulties.

The initiative comes after drought was declared in 265 talukas across districts of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The cell will be headed by Sanjay Kharat, principal of Modern College. Its members include Vrushali Randhir, principal of Ness Wadia College of Commerce; Sangeeta Jagtap, principal of Baburaoji Gholap College; Shyam Mude, principal of Fergusson College; and Avinash Moharil, principal of SP College. Manoj Devane, principal of Symbiosis College, will serve as coordinator and contact officer.

The initiative comes after drought was declared in 265 talukas across districts of the state. The cell will coordinate with task forces at universities, monitor their work and compile information on the assistance provided to students and submit a report to the directorate.