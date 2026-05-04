Central team to conduct pre-monsoon vector survey at Pune airport from May 11 to May 15

A central health team will conduct a pre-monsoon vector surveillance survey at Pune International Airport and its surrounding areas from May 11 to May 15, with civic authorities asked to step up anti-mosquito measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, said the officials on Sunday. Civic officials have been directed to eliminate stagnant water sources, intensify anti-larval measures, and strengthen surveillance to detect and destroy mosquito breeding grounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The three-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will assess mosquito and vector activity within the airport and a 400-metre perimeter around it, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per officials, the exercise is part of India’s obligations under the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005), which mandate that international entry points such as airports must be kept free of disease-carrying vectors like mosquitoes, rodents, houseflies and cockroaches.

The visiting team includes Dr Ajay Kumar Kumawat, Dr Abhay Kumar Sharma and Dr Ved Prakash, who will evaluate the effectiveness of vector control measures and identify potential breeding sites in and around the airport.

Civic officials have been directed to eliminate stagnant water sources, intensify anti-larval measures, and strengthen surveillance to detect and destroy mosquito breeding grounds. They have also been asked to carry out Information, education and communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness among residents and stakeholders in the area.

“Airports are critical points of entry, and with increasing international travel, the risk of diseases spreading across borders has increased. Maintaining a vector-free zone is essential to prevent outbreaks,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief and head of vector borne diseases control programme PMC.

The survey is expected to help authorities assess preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, when mosquito breeding typically increases, and strengthen preventive measures in high-risk zones like airport peripheries, said the officials.