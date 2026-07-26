CET Cell opens first CAP round for fine art admissions

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Saturday announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for undergraduate fine art courses for the 2026–27 academic year. The first CAP round will be held from July 25 to July 27 and 1,324 students have completed registration and document verification for admission. Last year’s figure was 1,415 students. Maharashtra State CET Cell on Saturday announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process for undergraduate fine art courses for the 2026–27 academic year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Admissions are conducted for the four-year full-time Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme in disciplines, including painting, sculpture, textile design, ceramics, interior design, metal work and applied art.

According to the Cell, registration was open from July 7 to July 14, and extended till July 19.

Registered candidates must submit and confirm their online option forms till July 27 (11.59 pm).

The provisional seat allotment for the first CAP round will be announced after 5.30 pm on July 29. Candidates allotted seats must accept them online between July 30 and August 3 (4 pm) and complete admission by reporting to the allotted institute with documents and fees by 5 pm on August 3, excluding August 1 and 2.

The CET Cell said two CAP rounds will be conducted. If seats remain vacant after these rounds, a mop-up round will be held from August 15 to August 19, followed by institute-level admissions from August 24 to August 28. The admission will conclude on August 29.