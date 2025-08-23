Charitable hospitals asked to ensure 24/7 medical social workers

The joint charity commissioner’s office, Pune division, has directed all charitable hospitals to ensure the availability of medical social workers round-the-clock to assist poor and underprivileged patients who seek treatment under the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) scheme. According to data shared by officials, there are 58 charitable hospitals in Pune, 74 in Mumbai, and 468 in other parts of Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The orders were issued by the joint charity commissioner, Pune, Rajni Kshirsagar, on August 20, following a meeting of the monitoring committee.

“Healthcare is an essential service. Every charitable hospital must appoint medical social workers or coordinators in shifts to ensure 24/7 availability,” said Kshirsagar..

The hospital administration has been told to provide the names and mobile numbers of appointed social workers or coordinators to the medical superintendent. The order further mandates that responsible staff must remain available at night to guide patients and their relatives.

A senior administrative officer from a charitable hospital, on request of anonymity, said, “Every day there are new rules and regulations laid down by the government that keep on changing. The IPF scheme is drafted by the high court, and we are all following the same.”

Dr HK Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital and chairman of the Association of Hospitals in Pune, stated that charitable hospitals are fulfilling their responsibilities and providing services with compassion. However, there is confusion regarding the functioning of the IPF schemes.

“There is a lack of uniformity in the rules implemented by the state government, high court directives, and decisions from the charity commissionerate. While directives have been received, the members of the association have objections that they will formally present in writing. A meeting is scheduled for Monday, after which the objections will be submitted to the charity commissionerate office,” he said.

The IPF scheme was framed by the Bombay High Court and rolled out in September 2006, all charitable hospitals in the state have to allocate two per cent of their gross billing to help indigent or economically weak patients.